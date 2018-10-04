A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

'Suge' Knight's daughter brands him 'a disgusting, selfish disgrace' as he's sentenced to 28 years in prison

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S Coen handed down the sentence as expected to Knight for running over and killing businessman Terry Carter outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Members of Mr Carter’s family addressed the court, including daughter Crystal, who called Knight “a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species”.

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP/Pool)

Knight stared forward throughout.

He avoided a murder trial that was about to begin when he agreed two weeks ago to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter and accept the sentence.

The Death Row Records co-founder appeared in court for the sentencing wearing orange prison attire with chains on his arms and legs alongside Albert Deblanc Jr, his 16th lawyer in the case.

Press Association