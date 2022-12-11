Stormzy plants his flag firmly in the Meghan camp in latest album

Author Zadie Smith wrote a beautifully lyrical piece in The New Yorker magazine about Stormzy headlining Glastonbury in 2019. It is worth repeating some of its zeitgeist-friendly brilliance here.

“This was about arrival: of a king and his court and the many, many people who had hoped for this day, when the hyphenated ‘Black-British’ would appear, to the English ear, as permanent and central a condition as ‘African-American’.

“‘I feel like the 25 years of my life have led up to this,’ the young king insisted, visibly moved, as he looked out on a crowd bigger than at Agincourt.”

But he wasn’t born in a castle. In fact Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr (we call him Stormzy) was born in a tough part of Croydon, south London, on July 26, 1993. He was brought up by Abigail Owuo, a single mother from Ghana.

He had a difficult childhood. His father was largely absent from his life from an early age. He saw his dad in glimpses; when he drove a taxi around the streets of Thornton Heath, where Michael grew up with his younger brother and two older sisters.

“I feel sorry for him – not in a patronising way, but he is the one missing out on a relationship,” he said in an interview. “My mom made up for it, she did a great job. I didn’t ever feel like I lacked something in life.”

It was not a privileged upbringing. He described his background as “very working-class”.

“We didn’t have a lot of money,” he has said. “New trainers were never a thing for me. School trips were a myth. My mum was working two to three jobs at a time. She was a cleaner, a dinner lady – so we didn’t have much growing up at all.”

He was stabbed several times and hospitalised because of his injuries

He and his little brother survived on hand-me-downs from their older sisters. “I used to take all my sister’s clothes. Lucky for me my big sister was a tomboy. So I could go and take her clothes.”

At school he was not a model pupil. “I’d be the one to throw a sandwich at someone’s head in assembly.” Eventually he was expelled.

In an interview with American radio, he characterised his youth in south London as a life of petty crime which was normalised.

“No one batted an eyelid. A robbery, a stabbing, a fight in the middle of the road, jumping in the cab and bumping the cab driver, ordering pizza and robbing the pizzaman and taking his moped. That is so bog standard. I just remember being a hood rat.”

Violence appeared to come as standard. He was stabbed several times and hospitalised because of his injuries.

“I got friends who went way, way deeper,” he said. “You go on that journey, and it can lead you anywhere. It is a random box of prison, death, becoming an entrepreneur.”

In a 2019 radio interview he spoke of the spiralling cycle of knife homicides in England.

“The knife-crime conversation is a very, very, very big conversation. I grew up in the hood, but growing up where we grew up, you understand that it’s a bigger problem than, like a big rapper saying: ‘Oh kids, put the knives down.’”

Naturally all that he saw from an early age informed the music he was making. From the age of 10, he had been rapping over beats and a year later he did his first live rap show in a local

youth club.

But Stormzy’s tough background also fed into and created his political world view.

After winning awards for Best Male Solo Artist and Best Album at the February 2018 Brits, he performed a rap that asked damning questions of the then-prime minister’s handling of the Grenfell fire, where 72 people lost their lives in June 2017.

“Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?” he rapped.

He followed this up by eviscerating May’s goverment for “forgetting about Grenfell... you criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages... you should do some jail time... you should pay some damages. We should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.”

During his show at Glastonbury in August 2019, he urged the authorities to tell “the f**king truth, first and foremost. We urge them to do something. We urge the government to be held accountable for the f**kery, and we ain’t gonna stop until we get what we deserve.”

​In early November 2019, when Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a radio interview that the fire victims lacked “common sense” by obeying the advice of the fire brigade to stay where they were, Stormzy was incandescent with rage.

“These politicians are actual aliens,” he added, not entirely inaccurately. “So many of you politicians are evil and wicked, and this is why we hate you. Seventy-two people died in a tragedy that you are to blame for… This ain’t about politics, it’s about the people who govern us lacking the most basic humanity or empathy. It’s nuts to me.”

Later that month, after Stormzy publicly supported the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn ahead of the British election, Tory minister Michael Gove said in a radio interview: “I think we know that Stormzy, when he took to the stage at Glastonbury wearing a stab vest, made clear what his political views were. He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst.”

​In December 2019 Stormzy accused PM Boris Johnson of fuelling racism in Britain with his views.

“If the top person can openly say this racist thing – the ‘piccaninnies’ remarks, ‘watermelon smiles’, comparing Muslim women to a letter box – if that is our figurehead, the top man, the leader we have to follow, and he openly says these things, he encourages hate among others,” he said.

The disadvantaged kid from South London has funded scholarships for Black students to attend Cambridge University, spoken at the University of Oxford, donated £10m to Black British organisations and charities, and has set up a publishing imprint Merky Books to give a voice to underrepresented young writers.

You imagine that this is possibly less important than the four UK number one singles, two number one albums – but might rank as equally important with his Ghanaian heritage.

“I grew up a British kid – went to school in London, roamed the streets of London,” he once said, “ but having these interactions with my roots and going back to Ghana, I’m like: ‘Yeah this is sick.’

“I love my country and my people, and the energy and vibes that they bring back. So I want to rep that and be a part of it.”

His new album This Is What I Mean features 12 songs that express profound, poetic vulnerability and street-wit in equal measure.

On ‘I Found My Smile’, he sings of past mental health issues (“Me and loneliness kick it from time to time”) as well as taking the mickey out of the English Defence League fascist movement.

On ‘Bad Blood’ he bares his soul about the end of his four-year relationship with girlfriend Maya Jama. “It should be me by your side ’cause I know your heart.” ​

Many people are obviously going to pick up on ‘Please’ – a song where he compares the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged relationship with her father, to his fractured one with his own dad.

“Please could you lower your tone, please could you get off my phone – and please leave Meghan alone,” he raps. “I said please leave Meghan alone, it cuts deep that deep when your house was never your home... Please lord give me the strength to forgive my dad because he is flawed and so am I.”

On ‘Audacity’, he gives the nod to the back pages of his own life’s journey, when he recalls his 2019 Glastonbury show: “When Banksy put the vest on me/ Felt like God was testing me”.

He passed the test.