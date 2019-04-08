Stevie Wonder announces first Irish show in nine years with summer date at Dublin's 3Arena

Stevie Wonder is Dublin bound for a date at the 3Arena, his first Irish date in nine years.

The legendary singer, songwriter, musician and producer will take his 'The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music' to the venue on July 9, 2019.

Famed for hits including 'Superstition', 'I Just Called to Say I Love You', 'Isn't She Lovely', 'Higher Ground' and countless more, the 68 year old star is one of the most prominent figures in the business.

At the age of 12 he was the youngest recording artist to hit number one with 'Fingertips, Part 2'.

Since then the star has had 49 Top 40 singles, 32 number one singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million. He has also won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Also an activist he spearheaded the campaign for Martin Luther King Day as a national holiday in the US and he is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, and is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters.

Stevie was awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and performed his commission, 'Sketches Of A Life,' which placed him in a very select group of eminent composers who have received library commissions, including Aaron Copeland, Leonard Bernstein and Paquito D'Rivera.

Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and he is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities.

Tickets from €99.50 including booking and facility fees go on sale Friday 12 April at 9am.

