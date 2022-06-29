Starstruck Olivia Rodrigo fan meets teen singer in Cork pastry shop

A delighted Olivia Rodrigo fan has been sharing the story of how she met the international star as she was ordering a crepe in Cork.

Rodrigo, who is in town ahead of her sold-out gig in the Marquee, was in the queue for a crepe in the popular pastry shop Ginos Gelato when Cork TikToker Aoibh Carroll followed her in.

Posting the story on her TikTok page Aoibh said she first spotted the teenage star in Brown Thomas across the road.

Read More

“Guys, I just full on met Oliva Rodrigo. I mean, what is going on? In Cork,” Aoibh declared.

"She was in Brown Thomas and I saw her walking out the door, and you know when you're looking at someone and you're like, that's Olivia Rodrigo?

"She went outside BT and she went into Gino's. I thought there is no way I’m letting this opportunity pass me. So I went out the door and followed her in.

"I was like 'Olivia?’ And she was like, ‘hello’. Sorry this is really weird but I just wanted to say hi!" and she was like ‘hay’!"

The friendly popstar asked Aoibh what her name was and even introduced herself as Olivia.

Aoibh joked about how she already knew who she was talking to before asking for the photo.

“She was just waiting for her crepe to be cooked, that she had ordered.

Video of the Day

"So I got a picture with her. This week in Cork has been the best week of my life!"

“Look at her,” Aoibh added, showing the picture of herself with the star. “She’s so cute. She looks like a wee baby.”

Olivia has become a household name in recent years, after starring in Disney's 'High School Musical, The Musical, The Series'.

She is also riding high on her massive hit Driver's License while her debut studio album, Sour, has taken her on a world tour that arrives in the Marquee in Cork, tonight before rolling on to Fairview Park in Dublin tomorrow night.

Tickets for the show tonight are completely sold out, and her performance will conclude the Live at the Marquee series of 2022.

Rodrigo is expected to perform every song from her number one album 'Sour' as well as 'All I Want' from High School Musical: the series and a cover of 'Complicated' by Avril Lavigne. Overall, she's expected to be on stage for just over an hour.

The Sour Tour is stopping at over 40 major cities worldwide.