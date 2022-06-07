Spotify pie chart: Music fans delighted by new tool that rivals annual ‘Wrapped’ feature

Harry Styles performing on the main stage during the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park in Coventry. Picture: PA

A new pie chart that shows your music listening history in detail is delighting music fans.

The tool takes a user’s Spotify history and turns it into a neat pie chart that shows the genres they have been listening to.

It is something like the information that is presented in Spotify’s annual “Wrapped” feature that shows your favourite genres and artists.

But it can be done at any time, unlike that Wrapped tool.

The pie chart was built by Darren Huang, a student at University of California, Los Angeles, and is hosted using Github. It is free – though the creator lists his Venmo and Instagram if people want to give money or feedback.

It can be found on the devoted website, and all users are required to do is login using their normal Spotify account.

That requires giving up access to your listening history, which is required to make the chart, but the rest of your account should be safe.

Spotify allows apps to request access to your listening history, which means that in theory anyone can build a tool that analyses your listening history. As such, the pie chart tool is just one of a range of services that look to visualise what you have been listening to.

Perhaps most famous and established is Stats for Spotify, which shows your favourite tracks, artists and genres over time. It is relatively simple but detailed, showing your most listened tracks in the last month, six months and for all time.

Others are more detailed – and sometimes rude. Obscurify will let you know how mainstream your taste is, How Bad is Your Spotify will roast you for the music you listen to, and how NPRcore are you will tell you how much your taste aligns with the public radio station.