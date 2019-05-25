While The Spice Girls' first concert of their tour at Croke Park on Friday night was deemed a resounding success by the vast majority of fans, a handful of concert goers were disappointed by the sound in the Dublin stadium.

Sound issues leave some Spice Girls fans disappointed at Croke Park as Mel B hopes it 'will be much better' for next concert

The show itself was spectacular, kicking off with Spice Up Your Life and a fireworks display, and included messages of diversity throughout a set list spanning their biggest 90s and 2000s hits.

However, a small group of the 80,0000 fans at the concert took to social media to complain about the sound quality, which appeared to be an issue in one small area in the stands at the top of the venue.

Organisers declined to commet, but on Saturday morning, Melanie Brown shared a video message with fans on her Instagram story and addressed the issue, “We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft.”

Even those fans who did experience issues, however, praised Mel B and her fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie Chisholm for their performance and the show, pointing out that their disappointment simply lay with the sound quality where they were seated.

One fan commended the group on a "fabulous" show but added that the sound was "poor" and they "could hardly make out the words they were saying at times," and said it "Was worst sound I've ever heard at a concert".

One fan shared a video from high up in the stands with the caption, "There's something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad."

Another fan who also shared a video from the top stands in the stadium said, "Sorry @spicegirls but we cannot hear a thing sitting here in @CrokePark - sound is AWFUL!!!!"

The issues echo those of a small number of fans who attended the Bruce Springsteen concert at Croke Park in May 2016 and had a similar experience with the sound.

During that show, a small number of complaints were made to the organisers, Aiken Promotions, and the issues were brought to the attention of the sound engineers who rectified the situation before the concert had ended.

On Friday night, the vast majority of fans were thrilled with their experience at The Spice Girls, with one tweeting, "Can't get over how good the @spicegirls were. Got [sic] gonna lie I was prepared to be disappointed but good god they were UNREAL".

Another fan wrote, "Major pitch-side bopping last night at the biggest hen party pf the year!! Over 83,0000 strong; electric gig & amazing atmosphere for the Spice Girls. They look better now than they did 20 years ago! Zig a zig ahhhh....!"

"One of the best concerts @spicegirls #SpiceWorldTour #dublin #CrokePark" wrote another with a video of the spectacular fireworks, filmed from the pitch area, and another fan shared a photo taken from the stands and enthused, "The gals are absolutely wrecking the gaff #SpiceGirls #SpiceWorld2019".

Another tweeted, “Such a surreal night last night at the Spice Girls. Reliving the childhood was amazing, felt so emotional. Best night ever #SpiceWorldTour2019 #GirlPower #wannadoitagain.”

