Soul singer Toshín to headline Rock Against Homelessness gig in Dundalk

Soul singer Toshín is delighted to be returning to Dundalk tomorrow night to play a special charity show.

“I am very excited to be back in my hometown but even more excited to be playing a show for a great charity that is quite close to my heart," she said of the Sunday Independent's Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland at the Spirit Store in Dundalk.

The feted Nigerian songstress (and a favourite of Foster and Allen who have a recorded a documentary with her for RTÉ) will be supported Armagh singer-songwriter Odhran Murphy.

"I’m glad all the proceeds will be going to Focus Ireland as I was homeless myself for four months a few years back. It’s also great to be playing this gig in a town where music really began for me. I performed and won talent competitions in Dundalk.

"I played my very first gig at the age of 15 in a little cafe right in the heart of the town. I was in several productions and shows in the town hall, I was thought singing lessons and also sang for the Children’s voices of Ireland choir where we practiced in DKIT every week. All of these things built me up for the career I am currently in and I owe a lot to the town.”

Tickets €12.50 and doors open at 7pm.

