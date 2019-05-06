A car number plate once belonging to George Harrison that was first sold in return for free haircuts could fetch thousands of euro when it is sold at auction.

A car number plate once belonging to George Harrison that was first sold in return for free haircuts could fetch thousands of euro when it is sold at auction.

Something in the number plate - Beatle's memorabilia on sale

The number plate KMT 499C was removed from an Aston Martin DB5 once owned by the late Beatle.

It is part of a collection of rare Harrison memorabilia being sold at a guitar and music auction next month.

The plate is believed to have been taken off the car by a mechanic in the early 1970s when it was being replaced with new-style reflective plates.

A member of staff later sold it to a local barber, who collected car memorabilia, in return for free haircuts for life. Harrison's 1964 Aston Martin DB5 was sold at auction in 2011 for £350,000 to an anonymous Beatles fan.

Also included is a letter from Harrison to a fan written on the day the Beatles' fourth single 'She Loves You' was released in 1963.

Drafted on headed notepaper from the Palace Hotel, Bournemouth, where the Beatles were staying, the letter reveals Harrison sings the wrong words on the single's B-side 'I'll Get You'.

Over three pages, Harrison also says drummer Ringo Starr was too scared to sing on stage, although Harrison and Paul McCartney offered to play the drums for him.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs estimated the number plate would sell for a four-figure sum.

The auction will take place at the Gardiner Houlgate auction house in Corsham, Wiltshire, UK on June 12-13.

Irish Independent