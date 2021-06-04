Socially distant picnic tables and pods – what live events will look like in Ireland this summer

Socially distant pods have already been trialled at events in the UK

‘I know lots of people are frustrated,” singer James Vincent McMorrow tweeted on Thursday morning. “It was basically tens of thousands of people trying to get 500. It was always going to be chaos.”

He was referring to the rush for tickets to a socially-distanced concert on Thursday, June 10, at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens. After more than year of lockdown, the yearning among the public for live music was confirmed by the scramble to gain entry to the gig, at which McMorrow will be supported by Sorcha Richardson.

Is this what live music will look like through summer 2021? Tiny attendances and a manic stampede for tickets?

The answer is nobody knows. The Iveagh Gardens gig is one of a number of Government-backed trial performances to be held through June and July. These also include a seated, socially-distanced music festival with a capacity of 3,500 at the Phoenix Park on June 26.

Several indoor music events are planned too — an Irish Chamber Orchestra concert with 519 capacity at Limerick Concert Hall on June 23 and an indoor rock show at Killarney INEC on June 26, with numbers capped at 200. In Cork, there will be an opera performance at Cork Opera House on July 10.

These pilot shows represent light at the end of a very long tunnel. And for those who secured tickets to see McMorrow, there is further good news. No Covid tests will be required as they arrive at the venue from 5.30pm for staggered access. Instead, attendees will be socially distanced in pods of up to four, each set two metres apart.

And though masks must be worn en route and while exiting, they can be removed within the pod. So when Richardson takes to the stage at 7pm and McMorrow at 8pm, a brief sense of normality may descend.

But after that, who is to say what kind of live summer we shall have? In the UK, indoor socially-distanced gigs have already been trialled. Last week, for instance, indie group Goat Girl played matinee and evening shows at The Dome in London.

Concert-goers were shown to their seats and then permitted to remove their masks, but mingling was obviously not allowed.

The same was the case when Black Midi headlined Hackney Church. The arrangements mirrored those planned for the Iveagh Gardens — ticket holders could only attend as a “pod” and were restricted to groups of four.

James Vincent McMorrow's Iveagh Gardens concert is one of many test events this summer

James Vincent McMorrow's Iveagh Gardens concert is one of many test events this summer

So that’s next? It depends on the success of the vaccine rollout and the health service’s ability to stay on top of any new Covid variants. In Britain, the organisers of Leeds and Reading festivals are moving ahead with plans that will include two outdoor stages at each event.

Reading and Leeds are run by Festival Republic, which also puts on Electric Picnic. So will there be an Electric Picnic 2021? Festival Republic has called off this year’s Longitude Festival, which was to take place on July 2-4.

There is more breathing space with the Picnic, which is scheduled for September 3-5. By then, the vaccine programme will have hopefully been completed and the organisers have said they believe there is “no reason” why the 2021 festival cannot proceed.

Will Ireland really be at a point in September where 70,000 strangers can rub shoulders?

For now, social distancing would seem to be key. It will be people pods all the way for the At The Manor series of gigs in Palmerstown House in Kill, Co Kildare, through July and August, to be headlined by cover bands such as Spring Break and The Joshua Tree.

“All guests will have a socially distanced pod with a reserved picnic table seating for four to six, so they can share the experience, music and food with their family and friends,” say the organisers.

“In this unique format, tickets are strictly limited to avoid crowding and congestion, maintaining ample space for socially distanced food markets and bars.”

It’s hard to predict whether McMorrow at the Iveagh Gardens is a glimpse of a future we can all enjoy sooner rather than later — or a teasing reminder of how it used to be. There is one glimmer of good news: plans are in progress to live stream the show. Squinting at a laptop may well be the closest most of us come to live music for the time being.