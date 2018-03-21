Snow Patrol announce seven Irish tour dates
Snow Patrol announced this evening that they will play seven Irish gigs this summer.
As the Irish rockers prepare to make their comeback, they revealed details about their upcoming shows, ahead of the release of their much-anticipated new album.
They will play the following shows:
- Derry - Millennium Forum 11th May
- Cork – Opera House 12th May
- Killarney – INEC 14th May
- Dublin – Olympia 15th May
- Wexford – Opera House 16th May
- Galway – Leisureland 18th May
- Belfast – Ulster Hall 20th May
The band will also release their seventh studio album Wilderness on March 28.
The Run singers have been on a hiatus since the end of their Fallen Empires tour in 2012 and vocalist Gary Lightbody said he has appreciated the other member's patience during that time.
He said: “I do think the rest of the band would have been ready to record at any point over the last five years.
"But they never showed frustration or anger. Never did they say, ‘Hurry up and write the songs, mate.’”
Tickets go on sale Friday March 30 from all Ticketmaster outlets and www.Ticketmaster.ie
Pre order Wildness before Wednesday March 28 to gain access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am on Thursday 29 March 29, please visit here
Online Editors