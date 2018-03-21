Snow Patrol announce seven Irish tour dates

As the Irish rockers prepare to make their comeback, they revealed details about their upcoming shows, ahead of the release of their much-anticipated new album.

The Run singers have been on a hiatus since the end of their Fallen Empires tour in 2012 and vocalist Gary Lightbody said he has appreciated the other member's patience during that time.

He said: “I do think the rest of the band would have been ready to record at any point over the last five years.