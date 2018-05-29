Snow Patrol announce more headline Irish dates on UK and Ireland tour
Following a series of dates across Ireland this month, Snow Patrol have announced another batch of headline dates in Dublin, Belfast and across the UK.
They will play the SSE Arena, Belfast on December 7 and the 3Arena in Dublin on December 11. Tickets go on sale Firday June 8 at 9am.
The band's first album in seven years, Wildness, is out now and they've already debuted new music videos for A Youth Written in Fire, Life and Death, Wild Horses, and A Dark Switch.
Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody says of the album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”
Snow Patrol recently returned to Later... With Jools Holland where they debuted a live rendition of Empress, along with performances of Life On Earth, Heal Me, and Chasing Cars.
WATCH: Snow Patrol release new song and video 'Life on Earth' ahead of Irish tour dates
Snow Patrol has launched a Spotify playlister website where fans around the world can create their own playlist of Snow Patrol songs throughout the band’s catalogue and share these playlists with a friend. When sharing the playlist, the fan marks his/her location as well as the recipient’s location on a global map. Check it out and create your own playlist at http://playlist.snowpatrol.com
Snow Patrol U.K and Ireland Tour Dates
Dec 5 /// Newcastle, England /// Metro Radio Arena
Dec 7 /// Belfast, Northern Ireland /// The SSE Arena
Dec 11 /// Dublin, Ireland /// 3Arena
Jan 25 /// Birmingham, England /// Birmingham Arena
Jan 26 /// London, England /// O2 Arena
Jan 29 /// Leeds, England /// First Direct Arena
Jan 30 /// Manchester, England /// Manchester Arena
Jan 31 /// Glasgow, England /// The SSE Hydro
Read more: 'I thought about not existing' - Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody on battle with alcohol and depression
