Snow Patrol announce more headline Irish dates on UK and Ireland tour

They will play the SSE Arena, Belfast on December 7 and the 3Arena in Dublin on December 11. Tickets go on sale Firday June 8 at 9am.

The band's first album in seven years, Wildness, is out now and they've already debuted new music videos for A Youth Written in Fire, Life and Death, Wild Horses, and A Dark Switch.

Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody says of the album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”