Snow Patrol announce Malahide Castle date for next summer

The Northern Irish band are fresh from a sold out show at the 3Arena this week and they'll return to Dublin on Friday June 7, 2019 for an outdoor show.

Their latest album Wildness is their first in seven years and over the past 25 years they've released seven albums, gaining 13 million global album sales, one billion global track streams, five UK platinum albums and have Grammy and Mercury Music Prize nominations also under their belt.

To celebrate the release of Wildness they released new music videos for A Youth Written in Fire, Life and Death, Wild Horses, Soon, and A Dark Switch. They previously released videos for Empress, What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?, Life on Earth and Don't Give In, all of which you can check out HERE.

Tickets €49.90 including booking fee are on sale now

