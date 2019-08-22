Slipknot announce Irish date at Dublin's 3Arena on 2020 tour

Slipknot have announced an Irish date on their upcomning UK and Ireland tour.

The band, currently touring North America, will kick off the tour on this side of the Atlantic with a date at Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

They will then head to Manchester for Thursday Jan 16 followed by several more UK dates and wrapping up at London's O2 Arena on Saturday January 25.

“It feels good to be coming back for an extensive tour of Europe and the UK," said frontman Corey Taylor.

Slipknot (Katja Ogrin/PA)

"No matter how many times we come there, it always feels like we can never get enough, nor play ALL the cities we want to. But one thing’s for certain: the audiences are always some of the best in the world.”

Behemoth will play support on all dates.

The tour comes on the back of the release of their critically acclaimed sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, which debuted at number one Ireland, USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Belgium and Finland.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday 30th August at Live Nation UK for UK tickets and Ticketmaster IE for Dublin, with pre-order tickets available to Slipknot’s OutsideTheNine fan club members and those who pre-ordered ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ from the Roadrunner Store at 9am and 11am respectively on Tuesday 27th August.

Online Editors