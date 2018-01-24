Sir Elton John is set to quit live shows after one final world tour - of 300 shows.

Sir Elton John to quit live shows after one final world tour - and a date in Dublin

The singer announced his decision at a press conference this afternoon, saying his "priorities have changed".

His Las Vegas residency ends in May after six years. Sir Elton has sold more than 300 million records over his career.

He said he will perform at 300 dates spanning three years before he retires from the live stage. The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ global tour starts in the U.S. on September 8 2018 and is due to reach Europe in April 2019, Asia in November 2019, Australasia in December 2019, South America in March 2020, before returning to Europe and the UK late 2020 and finishing in North America in 2021.

The ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will arrive at 3Arena Dublin on 12 June 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday 9 February at 9am. "I always thought I was going to be like Ray Charles, BB King - on the road forever," he said.

"My priorities have changed. We had children and I changed our lives. That doesn't mean to say I'm not going to be creative. but I'm not going to travel." "Last year I picked up an infection and I was very ill and it knocked me sideways. But I still did 96 shows.

"Believe me - if you ever do 300 shows, you're not in ill health."

Online Editors