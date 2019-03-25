Singer Scott Walker has died aged 76

Singer-songwriter Scott Walker has died at the age of 76, his record label said.

Walker, who was born in America but spend most of his life in Britain, was one third of The Walker Brothers and later became a solo artist.

In 2017, the BBC paid tribute to Scott with a Prom at the Royal Albert Hall.

His record label 4AD announced on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner, Beverly."

Among those who have paid tribute to the avant-garde artist is Radiohead's Thom Yorke, who said he was "a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how I could used my voice and words."

Press Association