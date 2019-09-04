Singer Imogen Heap cancels Dublin show citing 'Brexit uncertainty'

While all eyes are on today’s drama in the House of Commons, Irish music fans had an unexpected blow in the ongoing Brexit drama.

English singer-songwriter Imogen Heap cancelled her upcoming Dublin show due to "uncertainties of travelling throughout the EU so soon after Brexit has happened".

In a statement issued on Twitter, Ms Heap said she was "very disappointed” about the cancellation.

"I was very much looking forward to getting in front of my fans in France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands and I am very upset that, this year, this is no longer going to happen," she wrote.

I’m so so sad to announce I had to cancel my Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam and Berlin shows. Gah! If you were going to come, here’s a video from me https://t.co/T2N3Lz5jXa



Tickets will be refunded. UK dates are not affected. More info on https://t.co/KADIDr8wXP.



Much love,

Imogen — Imogen Heap (@imogenheap) September 4, 2019

"I apologise to all of my fans who have bought tickets and I hope that, in the not too distant future, I will be able to make it up to you. Thank you for your understanding and your ongoing support."

The show, part of the singer’s 'My Celia' world tour, was due to take place on November 7th in Vicar Street - just eight days after Britain is expected to leave the EU if a no-deal Brexit happens.

Ms Heap also cancelled November dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. Her UK tour dates are not impacted. Ticket holders will now receive a full refund.

Ms Heap said she was "so, so sad" to announce the cancellation.

Imogen Heap is a Grammy award winning performer, with hits including 'Goodnight and Go' and 'Hide and Seek'.

In 2015, the singer revealed a blockchain-cased music-sharing programme, called Mycelia.

Online Editors