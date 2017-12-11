Singer Chris Rea cancels gigs after collapsing on stage

Singer Chris Rea has cancelled his upcoming gigs after collapsing on stage at the weekend.

The Middlesbrough musician had been performing at the New Theatre in Oxford when he collapsed on the stage in the middle of a song, with one audience member describing him "falling into a clump".

The 66-year-old - who suffered a stroke last year - cancelled a scheduled performance at the Brighton Centre last night and there is now a doubt on the remaining date in Bournemouth tomorrow. Shortly after the incident on Saturday night, Rea was thought to be in a "stable" condition.

Darren Fewins, who had been watching the show, said the musician had been on stage for 45 minutes before falling. He was on his back for about two minutes before the curtain was brought down. Another audience member said Rea had been "slurring his words a lot through the song beforehand".

Irish Independent