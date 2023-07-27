Sinéad O’Connor was found ‘unresponsive’ at her London home as UK police not treating death as suspicious

In her final social media post, singer had paid tribute to her son Shane, who died last year at the age of 17Officers said they were called to her south London home yesterday at 11.18amA file is now being prepared for the coroner following her death

Sinéad O'Connor was found dead at her home in London on Wednesday

Sinéad O’Connor’s death is “not being treated as suspicious” after she was found “unresponsive” in her London home yesterday, UK police have said.

Officers were called to an address in south London just after 11am, following reports that a woman was unresponsive.

In a statement, Met Police said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

Earlier this month, Sinéad had posted on her Facebook page that she had moved back to London and was working on a new album.

Tributes have poured in following an announcement from the family that the singer had passed away at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said, adding they are “devastated” and requesting privacy.

Sinead O'Connor in profile

O’Connor paid tribute to her late son Shane, who died last year at the age of 17, in her final social media posts.

She posted paid a heartbreaking tribute to Shane, describing him as “the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

"We were one soul in two halves,” she said last Monday.

“He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer also shared a series of songs, including Here But I’m Gone, No One Knows About a Good Thing by Curtis Mayfield and How Can You Mend A Broken Heart by Al Green.

The music icon added a “great Tibetan Compassion Mantra” to the thread of tweets. “For all the mothers of suicided children”, she wrote.

Sinead O'Connor

In a final video shared with followers, O’Connor described the loss of a child as “not good for one’s body or soul”.

She waved to the camera as she showed fans a vase of sunflowers that were a gift from a friend.

A missing person search for her son, Shane Lunny, was stood down in January last year when his body was discovered by gardaí in Co Wicklow.

The mum-of-four described her late son as “the light of my life” in the aftermath of his death.

Tributes have continued to pour in following the announcement of the singer’s death yesterday.

Ryan Tubridy shared a poignant tribute describing her as “kind, powerful and passionate” alongside a black and white photo of himself with the singer and his mother.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the singer in Ireland as he said that Ireland had lost one of its “greatest and gifted” composers.

He said: “My first reaction on hearing the news of Sinéad’s loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice. What was striking in all of the recordings she made and in all of her appearances was the authenticity of the performance, while her commitment to the delivery of the song and its meaning was total.

“To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.

Watch: Sinead O'Connor sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' with Bono on Grafton Street 2012

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.

“The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received. Her accomplishments included a body of work for film through the production of perfectly chosen and widely acclaimed lyrics.”

Sinead O'Connor on stage at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in 2019, one of her last ever shows.

Canadian singer singer Bryan Adams said: “RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said they “don't really have words” for the loss of Sinéad.

They said: “We want to thank you Sinéad for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.

"We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy."

American singer and classical musician Tori Amos remembered O'Connor as a “force of nature”.

Alongside a photo of the Irish singer performing on stage, she added: “A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously.

"Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts."