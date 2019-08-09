Sinead O'Connor announces Irish tour for October after four year hiatus

Sinead O'Connor is embarking on a tour of Ireland in October.

Sinead O'Connor is embarking on a tour of Ireland in October.

It has been four years since she graced the stage and she will return to play four intimate dates, in Galway, Wexford, Cork, and Dublin.

Sinead missed out on the Galway Arts Festival in 2015 and promised to return with something special so she will kick off her tour at the Roisin Dubh on October 17.

Dates at Spiegeltent, Wexford on October 24, and Cork Opera House on October 26 will follow ahead of her final date at Dublin's Vicar Street on October 27.

.@SineadOconnorHQ returns to the stage and importantly, to the heartlands of Ireland this Autumn to begin what promises to be an exciting musical year ahead. Tickets go on sale next Friday at 9am through @TicketmasterIre pic.twitter.com/WAAmUKAvMO — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) August 9, 2019

The singer, who recently converted to Islam, will launch her comeback this summer with a festival show at Féile 19 (September 20-22) where she will perform her own songs and some select hits from the Songbook of Shane MacGowan.

Sinead's career started in the late 80s with The Lion and the Cobra album and she came to international attention with her haunting vocals on Nothing Compares 2U.

Since then she has released a further nine albums, the most recent of which was I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss in 2014.

New music is also in the offing and Sinead is expected to announce further dates at home and abroad.

Tickets are €45 on sale next Friday August 16 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Read more: Back from hell: the return of Sinead O'Connor

Online Editors