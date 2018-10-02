Sigur Rós drummer resigns following allegation of sexual assault

Sigur Rós’s drummer Orri Páll Dýrason has resigned from the band in the wake of an allegation of sexual assault.

The allegation was made by Meagan Boyd on Instagram where she accused the artist of sexually assaulting her following a meeting at a club in LA in January 2013.

She has since taken down the post in which she claimed she had kissed the drummer before falling asleep in the same bed where she alleged she was later assaulted.

Dýrason has issued a statement on his personal Facebook page.

“I ask people to stay calm and not to be divided into two battling armies, these are not court proceedings, just Meagan’s words against mine, on the internet. Loud and provocative words are in nobody’s favour – neither to me or her,” he wrote.

“In light of the scale of this matter, I have decided to leave Sigur Rós. That is a difficult decision for me, but I cannot have these serious allegations influence the band and the important and beautiful work that has been done there for the last years. A job that is so dear to me.”

He added, “I will do anything in my power to get myself out of this nightmare, but out of respect for those actually suffering from sexual violence, I will not take that fight public.”

His fellow band members Jónsi and Georg Hólm also issued a statement on Facebook. They said, "In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days, we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dýrason to allow him to deal with this privately."

Sigur Rós formed in 1994 and Dýrason joined in 1999.

