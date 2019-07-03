Sia denies using blackface after Taylor Swift fans unearth 2011 picture

Pop star Sia has denied using blackface after Taylor Swift fans unearthed a 2011 photo showing her face and neck painted black.

Sia defended prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun after Swift accused him of bullying following his purchase of her back catalogue.

The Australian singer, known for hiding her face behind an oversized wig, called Braun, whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, a "good kind man", adding "I love you keep going".

Fans of Swift responded by digging up an old picture of Sia, 43, which showed her neck and face painted black.

However, Sia denied allegations she had performed in blackface and shared a video showing her blending into a black set during a concert.

She wrote: "For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a pre cursor to the wig..."

Sia was not the only pop star to declare her support for Braun. Lovato wrote on Instagram that her manager, who she signed up with in May, was a "good man".

Bieber, who was discovered as a teenage singer by Braun, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, accusing Swift of "crossing a line" after she wrote on Tumblr that the talent manager had been "bullying" her for "years".

Swift's post was prompted by Braun's purchasing of her old record label, thereby giving him control over her back catalogue.

Press Association