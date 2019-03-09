A stage show celebrating the career and music of Michael Jackson may be pulled from the schedule at Cork Opera House.

Show celebrating Michael Jackson's hits at Cork Opera House in doubt in wake of controversial documentary

The news comes days after the controversial ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary aired across the UK and Ireland on Channel 4.

The film, directed by Dan Reed, outlines the harrowing stories of two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who allege the late singer molested them when they were children.

The fallout of the documentary, which first aired in the US earlier this week, has been far-reaching with radio stations across the globe, including RTE, pulling Jackson's music from playlists.

The Michael Jackson History Show is due to take place at the Cork Opera House on May 14 but a spokesperson has confirmed to Independent.ie that management at the venue “are currently in talks with the promoter of this show”.

A decision on whether or not the show will go ahead is expected early this week.

Showtime Australia produces Michael Jackson History, which has toured across the globe for the past five years to rave reviews.

It is billed as “a spectacular music tribute and full-scale stage production honouring the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson”.

The show features South African Jackson impersonator Dantanio performing the late singer’s hits from his time in the Jackson 5 including Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough and more.

It is also scheduled for dates in Vicar Street Dublin on May 15, the Royal Theatre and Event Centre, Castlebar on May 16 and Limerick's University Concert Hall on May 17.

The production is then scheduled to tour across Canada until mid August.

Independent.ie has reached out to the show's promoter in Ireland and Showtime Australia for comment.

