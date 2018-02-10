Newly-engaged Ed Sheeran has thanked pal Taylor Swift for her hand in his relationship with soon-to-be wife Cherry in a candid behind the scene music video.

'She's the coolest' - Taylor Swift gushes over Ed Sheeran's fiancé as he reveals she had a hand in their first date

The singer songwriter, who popped the question to long-term love Cherry over new years, joked with Taylor about it being her house that the two first became an item.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

"My relationship started on the Fourth of July," he explained about the lyrics of new collaboration End Game, to which Taylor responded "at whose house?!" Ed then revealed that it was indeed Taylor's house where sparks first flew with his bride-to-be, and he thanked Taylor for allowing him to invite Cherry to her Independence Day soiree.

Read more: Wayne Rooney promises to sing at pal Ed Sheeran's upcoming wedding 'whether he likes it or not' "So the story was, I was at Taylor’s party, and then a girl I went to school with who’s pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island… I was like, "Taylor, can she turn up?" And here we are," he said, before Taylor gushed "she is the coolest."

"Remember the sign that I made for your first anniversary?', she asked, when Ed recalled; 'Happy Anniversa-Cherry?' "Happy Ed-iver-Cherry!" she said, "I’m still excited about it. It took me so long to think of both of your names…"

Ed announced his engagement to Cherry in January, telling fans he 'got myself a fiancé' in a sweet Instagram post which featured a picture with Ed kissing Cherry's nose.

Online Editors