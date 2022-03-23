Sheeran must await decision in ‘Shape of You’ copyright battle

Ed Sheeran faces a wait to learn the outcome of a High Court dispute over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape of You.

A trial in London that focused on allegations the song ripped off another artist’s track ended yesterday.

Mr Justice Zacaroli, who presided over the 11-day hearing that Sheeran attended throughout, said he would “take some time to consider my judgment”.

Sheeran and his co-authors, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny Shape Of You copies part of 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claim an “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their track.

The court heard closing arguments yesterday from Andrew Sutcliffe QC, representing the Oh Why co-writers.

Mr Sutcliffe claimed there was an “indisputable similarity between the works” and suggested the chances of two songs that “correlate” appearing within months of each other was “minutely small”.

Ian Mill QC, for the Shape of You co-writers, previously said they were clear they had “no preconceived ideas” when going into Rokstone Studios on October 12, 2016, when Shape of You was written.

But Mr Sutcliffe claimed the evidence “strongly points” to Sheeran having arrived at Rokstone Studios that day with Oh Why “consciously or unconsciously in his head”.

In written arguments, the barrister alleged Sheeran’s own oral evidence to the trial was “highly unsatisfactory”.

“There were occasions where he was not telling the truth. It was riddled with inconsistencies, evasiveness, and confusion,” Mr Sutcliffe said.

“His answers were short, often monosyllabic, for the difficult questions, and more expansive where he felt that he was on safer ground.”

He suggested the chances that Sheeran was not aware of Chokri in 2016 were “vanishingly small”, because they appeared on YouTube channel SBTV at about the same time, shared friends and Chokri had tweeted him and allegedly met him.

“If Mr Sheeran has been untruthful about this, the court is entitled to ask why. The obvious inference is that Mr Sheeran has denied knowing Mr Chokri in an attempt to distance himself from Mr Chokri’s music.”

Mr Sutcliffe claimed Sheeran previously said he did not have “a pre-meditated thought process” for songwriting, but later accepted he continues to store up lyrics and ideas. The barrister alleged that Shape of You was written at such “extraordinary speed” that it was “consistent with the existence of preconceived ideas”.

Mr Sutcliffe also claimed “material documents” linked to the writing of Shape of You “have been lost or deleted, with no adequate explanation”.

Mr Mill said Sheeran stores his own lyrical ideas in his head, while the star has also said he does not remember meeting Chokri nor being sent Oh Why.

In written arguments, Mr Sutcliffe said Chokri had a “successful and well-publicised renewed profile in the UK scene” when he released music in 2015 and 2016, with “successful” attempts made to bring him to the attention of Sheeran’s “associates”.

Sheeran and his co-authors launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Chokri and O’Donoghue’s copyright.

In July 2018, Chokri and O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.