Shane MacGowan recording new music with Irish band Cronin

Shane MacGowan pictured at The Late Late Show Busk for Simon in 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda

Shane MacGowan has revealed that he has been working on new music with Irish band Cronin.

The Pogues singer hasn’t released a full studio album since The Crock of Gold in 1997, which he recorded with his band The Popes.

However, the singer has been working on an LP intermittently since 2015 with the Irish indie band Cronin.

The band’s drummer, Mick Cronin, said MacGowan had last recorded with the group in May.

“Once he’s in the studio, he’s all guns blazing,” he told the New York Times.

Mick Cronin and his brother, Johnny, the band’s singer, guitarist and keyboardist, said they had completed 20 tracks with MacGowan, seven of the songs are said to be originals, featuring old, previously unused lyrics by MacGowan.

It was unclear when the comeback album might be released, however MacGowan expressed the desire to get back into the studio to record more material.

The 64-year-old is also bringing out his first ever art book which is due to be released in April 2022.

The book, titled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold, will include never-before-seen artwork, handwritten lyrics and school essays.

MacGowan said he did the drawings included in the book “to amuse myself,” describing them as “cartoons.”

Video of the Day

Since falling and breaking his pelvis in 2015, MacGowan has used a wheelchair to get around.

In February this year, the Fairytale of New York singer found himself bed bound after falling in his home and breaking his knee, he added: “You find out your bones are turned to dust”.

MacGowan’s wife, Irish writer and artist Victoria Mary Clarke, said he was a “hell-raiser” when she first met him.

“When I met him, he was very much a hell-raiser, who would drink everything that was in front of him, take any drug you could think of and always step out in front of cars,” said Clarke (55).

“I think he just thought he was indestructible. This is the first time that he’s ever had to face the possibility that he isn’t superhuman. Must be a couple of years since I’ve seen him drunk,” she said.

Clarke added: “Quite soon after I met him, somebody said to me, ‘You realize he’s only got about six months to live’.”

MacGowan co-founded the Pogues in 1982 and recorded five studio albums with the band, most notably Rum Sodomy & the Lash from 1985, produced by Elvis Costello, and If I Should Fall From Grace With God from 1988, which features the group’s best-known song, Fairytale of New York.

The band dissolved in 1996, then reformed with MacGowan as frontman in 2001. The Pogues continued touring until 2014, when the group broke up again.