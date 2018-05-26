Entertainment Music News

Shane Filan warns fans about imposters posing as him on social media

Shane Filan has warned fans to be on the lookout for imposters posing as him on social media.

The former Westlife star, who is currently on a solo tour of the UK, took to his social media channels to alert fans to the dangers.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter said he was "aware" that some fans had been approached by "someone pretending to be me" online.

He then outlined the addresses of all of his official social media accounts and followed up with another post reiterating that he does not DM fans from any other accounts.

One young fan, who wished to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie that she had been contacted by an individual posing as the singer.

As she has autism, she said she sometimes finds it difficult to know what is real when engaging with people online. 

The man who contacted her via Facebook requested that she send him a photo of herself with "my eyes shut" which she did.

The individual then said that she could video call him "through Google hangouts", before other fans explained to her that this person was not actually Shane Filan.

She said she wanted to "get awareness out there so this doesn't happen to others".

Please report anyone who contacts you.

Shane Filan said he has "reported the fake accounts" and asked that any fans who are contacted by them to "please report them also".

Several other fans commented that they had been contacted but were aware the accounts were fake.  Some reported the accounts and were told they had been taken down.

Shane is currently on tour across the UK and recently told the Irish Sun on Sunday that a Westlife reunion may happen "someday".

