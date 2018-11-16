The Spice Girls have announced a date at Croke Park next summer.

The Spice Girls have announced a date at Croke Park next summer.

Say You’ll Be There – Spice Girls to play Croke Park next summer

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell will take to the stage at the Dublin city centre venue on May 24 2019.

Their Croke Park date is the first they have announced outside of the UK.

They first announced six dates across the UK earlier this month but added a further six due to demand. They have all already sold out.

Demand for tickets in the UK was so high that they smashed Ticketmaster’s records for the busiest sale ever.

The Spice Girls last played together – with original member Victoria Beckham - at the London Olympics in 2012.

However, Beckham has confirmed she will not perform with the band on the forthcoming Spice World tour.

Jess Glynne will support the group on the tour, which will kick off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in March 29.

The news of their Croke Park date comes just three weeks after Westlife announced two Croke Park concerts for July 5 and July 6 next year, with both dates selling out in minutes.

Having formed in 1994 the Spice Girls hit global stardom two years later with their debut single Wannabe which hit number one in 37 countries.

They released three albums; Spice, Spiceworld, and Forever, and have sold 85 million records and are the most successful female pop group of all time.

The foursome famously filmed the video for their hit Stop in Dublin's Stoneybatter in January 1998 and the following month they kicked off their Spiceworld tour in Dublin, with two concerts at the then Point.

They first split up in 2000.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday November 22 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

More to follow

Online Editors