S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said.

In a statement announcing his death, Paul Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

A statement on the S Club social media accounts said: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Television presenter Vernon Kay has paid tribute to Paul Cattermole after his death aged 46, stating he "always had time for a chat".

"This is so very sad," Kay tweeted.

"From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP."

In an interview in 2018, Cattermole spoke fondly of his days in the band.

“We did tour the world, we are really good friends, and it was a lot of fun.

“I look back on those days very fondly, possibly more fondly now than ever before.”

He said that being a member of the hugely successful group back in the late 1990s and early 2000s was not a “perfect life”.

“It’s not very easy when you’re doing a pop group thing, there is always what it’s like on the inside and how the perception is on the outside,” he added.

