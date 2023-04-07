| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

breaking S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46: ‘We are truly devastated’

Paul Cattermole Expand

Close

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, a statement from his family and the group said.

In a statement announcing his death, Paul Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

Most Watched

Privacy