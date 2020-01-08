RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 shortlist announced

The ten acts shortlisted for the RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 have been revealed.

Five debut albums feature including those from two of the three shortlisted solo female acts - Sorcha Richardson with 'First Prize Bravery' and Maija Sofia with 'Bath Time'.

Also hitting the ground running with their debut are Fontaines D.C. who were already nominated for the 2019 Mercury Prize for their debut 'Dogrel'.

Jafaris has also been shortlisted for his album 'Stride' as well as Kerry singer Junior Brother for 'Pull the Right Rope'.

Also competing for the prize are Daithi with L.O.S.S, Mick Flannery with his self-titled album, Lankum with 'The Livelong Day', Soak with 'Grim Town', and Girl Band with their latest album 'The Talkies'.

The iwinner will be announced at anevent at Vicar Street on March 5 and broadcast live on RTE 2FM in a four hour programme from 7pm. Highlights will air on RTE2 the following week.

The award is chosen by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts including Jenny Green of 2FM, Claire Beck of Today FM, Molly King of Other Voices, and Eoin Murray of The Thin Air.

Daithi - L.O.S.S.

(Strange Brew)

LOSS by Daithí

Mick Flannery - Mick Flannery

(Rosaleen Records)

Mick Flannery

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

(Partisan Records)

Dogrel by Fontaines DC

Girl Band - The Talkies

(Rough Trade Records)

The Talkies by Girl Band

Jafaris – Stride

(DFL)

Jafaris PIC: Brian McEvoy

Junior Brother - Pull The Right Rope

(Strange Brew)

Ronan Kealy, aka ‘Junior Brother’

Lankum - The Livelong Day

(Rough Trade Records)

The Livelong Day by Lankum

Soak - Grim Town

(Rough Trade Records)

Soak

Maija Sofia - Bath Time

(Trapped Animal Records)

Maija Sofia

Sorcha Richardson - First Prize Bravery

(Faction Records)

Sorcha Richardson

Tickets for the live event at Vicar Street on March 5 are on sale now for €28 from Ticketmaster.

