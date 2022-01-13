Ronnie Spector, iconic rock ’n’ roll leader of The Ronettes, dies

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as ‘Be My Baby’, ‘Baby I Love You’ and ‘Walking in the Rain’ as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Spector died yesterday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” a statement said. No other details were revealed.

The Ronettes’ sexy look and powerful voices – plus songwriting and production help from Phil Spector – turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with The Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

Born Veronica Bennett, she sang alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, belting out epic teenage pop masterpieces.

“We weren’t afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick,” Spector wrote in her memoir.

“When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find.

"Then we’d get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more.”

In March 1963, Estelle Bennett managed to get an audition before Phil Spector, and they signed to Philles Records in 1963.

After being signed, they initially sang backup for other acts – until Spector had the group record ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘Baby I Love You’ with his trademark wall of sound production.

After touring Germany in 1967, The Ronettes broke up. Phil Spector married Ronnie in 1968 – and then kept her locked away in their Beverly Hills mansion.

The couple divorced in 1974. Her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness tells an unhappy story of abuse.

Phil Spector was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, and he died in 2020.

Ronnie is survived by husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and by two sons, Jason and Austin.