Ronan Keating's talented nephew Josh releases Christmas charity single in aid of Marie Keating Foundation

Ronan Keating's nephew Josh is hoping to follow in his uncle's famous footsteps with a career in music.

Ronan Keating's nephew Josh is hoping to follow in his uncle's famous footsteps with a career in music.

The 13-year-old from Dublin has just released a new Christmas charity single to raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation, the charity set up in his grandmother's name following her tragic death from breast cancer in 1998.

'Not About Angels', which the talented teen first heard on the soundtrack to The Fault in Our Stars, is the second year student's first professional recording.

"I love singing it," he tells Independent.ie. "And I wanted to release it and for all the proceeds to go to the foundation."

Josh travelled to Cardiff to lay the track down with producer, mixer and songwriter Gethin Pearson, who has worked with artists like Charlie XcX.

"Gethin Pearson was great. He was really good. It took a while to record but we finally got it," he syas.

"I didn't find it that nerve-wracking because he was telling me it's okay to go over things. There was no pressure put on me."

The single launched at the Marie Keating Foundation's annual Christmas lunch and Josh performed to a crowd of 300 guests and supporters, something which he did find a little intimidating.

"I actually was quite nervous," he says of performing for the first time to such a big crowd. "But it ended up fine in the end."

Singing has always come naturally to Josh and he says he has always looked to his uncle Ronan for inspiration.

"I've seen him perform by himself and he's amazing," he says of the Boyzone star.

Josh says he would "love to be a singer songwriter" and hopes to start writing his own material soon, and he's not averse to joining a boy band at some point in the future.

"Whatever happens happens," he says, although he does not think he will go down the reality TV show route to a music career, or rely on his uncle to open doors.

"I think I just have to make it on my own," he says.

Speaking about Josh's single, Ronan said, "As a family we are so proud of Josh and his achievement in recording this single.

"The work of the Foundation has such a positive impact on the lives of cancer survivors and their families and for Josh to donate the proceeds of this single to their work, is inspiring.

"The money raised from this single will go a long way towards helping the charity provide support and help to more people in 2019 and beyond.”

'Not About Angels' is available on iTunes and Spotify.

For more information on the Marie Keating Foundation check out www.mariekeating.ie

Online Editors