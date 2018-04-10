Veteran chart-toppers The Rolling Stones have yet to sell out their much-awaited Croke Park concert, with six weeks to go before they open their European tour here.

Rolling Stones Croke Park gig still to sell out with just six weeks to go

Some VIP packages, which go up to €900 per ticket, are still available.

The stars will perform at the 82,000-strong northside venue on May 17 as the curtain rises on their No Filter tour. Tickets to see Mick Jagger and his band-mates (inset) in action went on sale at the end of last month - with some standing tickets, seated tickets and premium packages still on sale.

These start at €70.45 and go all the way up to €899 each. Premium tickets offer die-hard fans access to the pit area in front of the stage at Croke Park and limited edition tour merchandise. There are also a number of "Travel Tickets" on sale, which include a one-night stay in a range of Dublin hotels in addition to a pass to the concert.

The Stones were the last act to confirm they were playing at Croker this summer, sparking an application for an Outdoor Event Licence to Dublin City Council, as all three musical dates had already been booked. American pop princess Taylor Swift will play there in June, while Michael Buble is performing in July.

Aiken Promotions said that it had experienced "great demand" for tickets to see the Stones in action during their first Irish concert in 11 years. VIP package for Rolling Stones at Croker will set you back €899 - to stand

