The Rolling Stones' production manager Dale Skjerseth has told how the legendary rockers always wanted Ireland to be the place they kick off the 2018 leg of their Stones - No Filter tour.

The Rolling Stones' production manager Dale Skjerseth has told how the legendary rockers always wanted Ireland to be the place they kick off the 2018 leg of their Stones - No Filter tour.

'Rolling Stones always wanted to kick off tour in Ireland and Croke Park will be longest set,' says production manager

The iconic band will perform in Croke Park on May 17, their first performance on Irish soil since they took to the stage at Slane Castle in 2007 in front of more than 68,000 fans.

"They've always wanted to kick off here, they felt good about it and this is where they have picked. It's been a little while since they have been here," said Mr Skjerseth. "We start rehearsals next week and we are getting ready. It's a big show, we have 25 production trucks and we're around two hundred people touring with the entourage. All the excitement is around the beginning, especially the guys."

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts will start rehearsals for the show soon and are still yet to decide on what the final set will be. "They're getting ready. They're working out and doing their routines. Band rehearsals go on for two weeks where they will play for a good four or five hours and play many different songs.

The Rolling Stones will play Dublin this summer

"They don't have a permanent set yet. There are always the favourites and then they will add in. They keep themselves fit," said Mr Skjerseth. Mr Skjerseth, who has worked with The Rolling Stones since 1994 and has also worked with Guns n' Roses and Black Sabbath, said their Dublin show could likely be their longest set of the tour.

"I haven't gotten length yet. It will be their longest set because they will try out different things. We figure two hours to two and a half hours," he told independent.ie. "For the respect of how long they have toured, they've been doing it for so long and so well. It's their art, it's their craft. They have perfected it for so many years and so many have tried to follow it, but not a lot can. Everything is perfect.

"They bring all that history [to the stage]. The energy they put out at their age, some people can't put out at half their age."

A limited number of extra seated and standing tickets will go on sale on Monday April 23 at 9am from ticketmaster.ie.

Online Editors