Róisín Murphy poses with Janet Jackson and ‘begs’ to hear new album

Irish singer Róisín Murphy (49) snapped a photo with superstar Janet Jackson (56), saying she spent the time ‘begging' her for new music.

The Wexford star posted the pic to Twitter where fans pleaded for the pair to duet.

"Collab!” excited followers replied. Others were eager to know Janet’s response to Róisín’s question.

"Me begging Janet Jackson to make a new record,” she captioned the photo.

Janet posed in an effortlessly cool suit while Róisín wrapped her arm around the pop icon in a draping dress with cut-outs down the middle.

Me begging @JanetJackson to make a new record �� pic.twitter.com/9bZgtWhQ4Z — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) October 20, 2022

Róisín recently released her fifth studio album ‘RÓISÍN MACHINE’ on October 2.

She describes the five-star rated album as “a ten-years-in-the-making collaboration with my musical partner in crime Parrot/Crooked Man.”

Róisín and the producer have received rave reviews for the project.

She shot to fame in the 1990s as one half of pop duo Moloko but has since blazed her own trail going solo.

The Wexford star gave nothing away from her conversation with the five-time Grammy winner, who has been teasing the release of her twelfth album Black Diamond since 2020.

She is set to set out on an epic comeback tour next year, with a source telling The Sun that the star is “gearing up for a performance that packs a punch.”

"She is so grateful to her fans for sticking by her while she has had a few years out to start a family and wants to thank them with an amazing production.

“It will focus on the reissue of her 1997 album 'The Velvet Rope' as well as some brand new material. It's a massive deal.”