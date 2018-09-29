Rod Stewart has claimed that the BBC would not allow him to sing 'Grace' on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning due to 'anti-English overtones'.

Rod Stewart has claimed that the BBC would not allow him to sing 'Grace' on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday morning due to 'anti-English overtones'.

Rod Stewart says BBC did not allow him to sing 'Grace' on Chris Evans Breakfast Show because of 'anti-English overtones'

Rod performed a live acoustic set on the show and prior to his appearance he told Billboard in a wide-ranging interview that he was not allowed to sing The Killing of Georgie or Grace, both tracks from his new album Blood Red Roses.

"They won’t let me sing 'Grace' because of its Irish, anti-English overtones in the song," he told Billboard.

"Forget about it, it’s one of the greatest love songs ever written. The guy goes to his death 15 minutes the next morning after he’s been married and I can’t sing that one either."

Rod's album released on Friday and Grace is one of three covers. The song was written about Joseph Plunkett and Grace Clifford, who were childhood sweethearts, and who were parted tragically when Plunkett was sentenced to death after the 1916 Rising.

Frank and Sean O'Meara wrote the song in 1985 but Stewart says he first heard it sung by Celtic football fans - he supports the club - about three years ago.

"I went over to Dublin and did my homework. I visited the jail [Kilmainham Gaol] and went into the chapel where it all happened. So it means a lot to me, that one, it really does," he said.

"There was no furniture in the jail apart from the bed of jail, no table, no bed, no chair, nothing. Just sat on the floor, and the glass that was there when I visited wasn’t there in those days, so the wind and the snow came straight into the cell. Man’s inhumanity to man never stops to astonish me."

Stewart had a hit with The Killing of Georgie about a gay friend of his who was murdered n the 70s and claims the BBC would also not allow him to play it on the show because it was "too controversial".

"This was 1976 and now we’re in 2018… Unbelievable." he said.

The rocker performed three other songs on the show - You Wear it Well, Forever Young and Bonnie Tyler's It's a Heartache. Blood Red Roses is out now.

Independent.ie has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Read more: Rod Stewart announces Páirc Uí Chaoimh date

Online Editors