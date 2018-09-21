Entertainment Music News

Friday 21 September 2018

Rod Stewart announces Páirc Uí Chaoimh date

Aoife Kelly

Rod Stewart is hitting the road in support of his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, and he has one Irish date at Pairc Ui Caoimh.

He'll play the Cork stadium on Saturday May 25 next year - tickets go on sale on Thursday September 27 at 9am.

Blood Red Roses releases on September 28.

The concert will be his first return to Ireland in three years following two sold-out tours in 2016 - The Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.

The new show will be a mix of his classic hits and new songs from Blood Red Roses, a personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers, including Grace, which is released almost 50 years to the date from when he signed his very first solo recording contract.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10am Tuesday 25 September and can be accessed by pre-ordering Rod’s new album ‘Blood Red Roses’ from Rod Stewart Official Store

Online Editors

