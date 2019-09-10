Rock Icons: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Wheezer announce RDS Dublin date as part of Hella Mega tour

A Dublin date has been announced as part of a joint global stadium tour for Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Wheezer.

All three bands will be touring on the back of new albums and the Hella Mega tour, presented by Harley Davidson, will land at Dublin's RDS on June 29, 2020 having kicked off in Paris on June 13.

They celebrate the tour announcement with a special show in Los Angeles this evening before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week where they'll play their new singles.

Green Day, formed in 1986 with over 70 million records sold worldwide, will play Father of All, the lead track on their forthcoming thirteenth studio album of the same name, out February 7, 2020.

Fall Out Boy (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fall Out Boy’s new single Dear Future Self (Hands Up) ft. Wyclef Jean will be featured on their forthcoming record Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two, out November 15.

Weezer’s new single, The End of the Game, produced by Suzy Shinn, meanwhile, will be included on their forthcoming 14th studio album, entitled Van Weezer, due out in May 2020.

The Interrupters will appear as special guest on the tour.

Tickets for the RDS Dublin show priced from €79.50 (including booking fee) go on sale Friday 20 September at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Online Editors