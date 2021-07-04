Rock band Inhaler on positive energy, incels, the 27 Club and flying Jack Russells

Storm clouds have opened over Dublin city and four young men duck out of the torrential rain, into a nearby hotel. A woman appears through a door in the lobby, carrying a wedding dress. “Now then,” says a dripping wet Elijah Hewson, “we’re a bit stuck for gigs at the moment, so we’re up for weddings, Confirmations, Communions, birthdays...”

Together with bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon, with Elijah on guitars and vocals, these whippersnappers are Inhaler. And far from being a wedding band, they are here to discuss their cracking debut album – which is out on July 9. It Won’t Always Be Like This has ‘pandemic classic’ written all over it.

"I think it is a bit of positive energy in a horrible time,” Elijah says. “We wanted [it] to feel like an optimistic thing.”

And yes, there is an elephant in the room throughout our interview: Elijah is the son of the world’s biggest rock star and the third of Bono’s four children.

Now 21 years of age – like everyone else in the band – Elijah wrote the title track when he was 17. He can’t remember what he wrote it about originally, but the song resonates with people differently in 2021.

“They ask, ‘Is that about Covid?’ I think it is about seizing the day and knowing that things will never be the same. So you have to live in the present. It is a statement of being young in this time when the world is how it is.” (Elijah will later say that his favourite book of all time is 1984 by George Orwell; “It’s increasingly looking like real life.”)

‘What a Strange Time to Be Alive’ also sums up the mood. “It is a strange time to be a young person,” says Ryan.

“It is a strange time to be a rock band as well,” says Josh.

“It is a bit horrible at times,” says Robert. “We’re a band and we play live shows. The fact that was taken away was a really dramatic thing to happen, and for us to end up living at home all over again was strange.”

Another song that was reinterpreted because of a certain virus was ‘Cheer Up Baby’, explains Elijah. “It was written about the normal teenager stuff – break-ups, relationships etc – but of course since the start of the pandemic it has taken on a different meaning for people.

“You’re not on your own,” goes the chorus, “sinking like a stone.”

The album has an aura of post-punk about it in places; from a band who weren’t born when post-punk happened in 1978-1979 with Magazine, Gang of Four, Wire, Joy Division. “We’re historians, in a way,” says Elijah. “Post-punk is a big influence on ‘My Honest Face’.”

‘My King Will Be Kind’ (with its line “F**k off, bitch”) was inspired by a documentary Elijah watched last year. “It was about this group of young lads in America called incels, who are involuntarily celibate. They put all that frustration into hating women. It is very extreme and vulgar.

“A lot of people our age especially, because they are so impressionable, are getting taken into these online groups. It is just really extreme points of views. And when you get into one of those online groups, I guess you feel like you have a right to the absolute truth, and you think you know everything and that you are always right.”

What is the absolute truth?

“I don’t think there is one. We were having a conversation about UFOs yesterday. Or maybe it was a Ryanair plane overhead in the sky... flying to Minsk.”

It wasn’t to Minsk but to Limerick, in November of 2018, that Inhaler had one of their most colourful trips. “We were playing support to When Young and The Academic,” says Elijah, “and we were super late. This was when I used to drive the lads because I am the only one with a licence in the band. I don’t know why, maybe because they’re all not bothered to get their licences because I drive them.”

Robert: “I don’t know if I’d go so far as to say ‘not bothered’.”

Josh: “The real reason is that he can drive and why do we need to?”

Elijah: “So, anyway, we got a flat tyre en route to Limerick and we were already late.”

Robert: “Luckily. enough my dad was coming down to the gig. So when we gave him a ring looking for help, he answered and said: ‘I’m right behind you. Pull in.’ So, he fixed it.”

Elijah: “He was also our first manager... So, we finally got to Limerick. I pulled up to Dolan’s Pub and there was nobody there. I was like, ‘What the hell? We’re meant to be on in 10 minutes! ‘Oh! It’s the other Dolan’s on the other side of Limerick.’ So, we go to the other Dolan’s and there’s nobody there. Then I realised there’s another Dolan’s! When we finally find the right Dolan’s, we never had such a bad gig. My mic flew into the audience.”

He threw it into the crowd?

“No,” he says, “I just turned around and…” But before Elijah can get the words out, Robert interrupts him: “When we got there we couldn’t sound-check. We had to just load our gear onstage and pray that everything was OK.”

Elijah interjects: “No, no, no. This is what happened. I said, ‘Lads, get out of the car and put the gear onstage and I’ll park the car.’ I park the car and go into the toilet to change.”

It was while he was there that Elijah heard a terrifying sound.

“I hear the first song being played without me. It was a support show and the band were told if they don’t play now they can go home. Nobody cared. Anyway, I ran out of the toilet and jumped on stage and played the song.”

He had barely started the first verse when he swung his microphone and it flew out of his hands. .

“I heard in the PA system a big pop and the lead of my mic went all the way to the back of the room!” he recalls with a laugh. “I was trying to pull the lead of the microphone back.”

At the end of one of their worst gigs ever, Inhaler decided to go out on a high. “We jumped up on the drum kit and it all fell apart. It was the other support band’s drum kit. They weren’t very happy,“ says Elijah.

Robert: “The funny thing was then we got a reputation for smashing up our gear.”

Elijah: “We’re the nicest lads and suddenly we’re being turned down gigs for that rock ‘n’ roll moment. ‘Those lunatics!’” (Everyone laughs.)

Josh: “The singer who hits fans with microphones!” (Even bigger laughs.)

Robert: “We got a call that we couldn’t do a show because we had a reputation for smashing gear. We were like – ‘We don’t even do drugs!’ Then a guy attacked our car afterwards with a Jack Russell. . .”

Elijah: “Some guy stopped in front of the van and started yelling at us. We noticed that he was wearing this puffer jacket. There was something moving underneath it. Then he pulls a Jack Russell out from under his jacket. Then he starts throwing his dog against the car. I think it was after he asked where we were from and we said, ‘Dublin.’”

Robert: “Look, we had some great times in Limerick and we are going back in December for better times with our Irish tour.”

In November 2019, supporting Blossoms, Inhaler had their fateful first tour of America.

Elijah: “It was our introduction to America as a band. Ryan and Josh had never been. So, it was kind of mind-blowing to be able to just drive from Washington to New York and then up to Chicago, with six people in a tight van.”

Was Elijah behind the wheel? “Not this time,” he laughs.

“He hasn’t driven us in years,” says Robert.

“I had my feet up,” laughs Elijah, “sleeping away.”

“We had our tour manager from Liverpool, the great Gary Murphy,” says Robert.

Why is he great? “Because of him we have never missed a gig,” says Elijah. “Scousers are a different breed.”

So the band haven’t started a gig without Elijah since that ill-fated night in Limerick? “Not in three years,” he confirms.

“This lad has his wits about him," says Robert.

They appear to get on particularly well. After years of close proximity in tight vans and such like, bands tend to want to kill each other. Inhaler don’t think that will happen to them. “We were mates before we were a band,” says Robert. “We have been friends for so long. Josh and I met when we were

five.”

What were they like at that age?

Elijah: “Squeakier.”

Robert: “Less hair.”

Ryan: “Smaller.”

Robert: “We used to jam together in our teens and then when we were about 16, we started to take it seriously. We heard that Josh was a great guitar player, which he still is, and always has been. We were like: ‘Come and join our band.’”

Elijah: “I knew that we needed a guitar player because, to be honest, us three were absolutely terrible. I can play it now but back then we didn’t really know how to be in a band. We were trying to learn a cover and we couldn’t do it. We needed a guitar player. We thought, ‘Josh is in that band, The Reflector.’ I remember I was invited to Sean Gull’s birthday party. He was a mate of ours from school. I remember seeing that Josh was in a group chatting at the party and I realised that this was my opportunity to ask him to be in the band. So, I went up to Josh and said, ‘Hey man…’”

Josh seems to be the quietest member of the band.

I ask Elijah, the chattiest member of the band, to describe him. “Josh is the calm before the storm.”

And who are you? “I’m the storm,” Elijah says.

Sparked into memory, Elijah also recalls a night in America in 2019: “There is a crazy Los Angeles story that can’t fully be told. We’d get in trouble. We had our first rock ‘n’ roll experience where two of us didn’t come home...”

Young men in rock band sleep with LA women?

Elijah: “Not even that.”

Robert: “I’m pretty sure we got drugged, to be honest.”

Elijah: “We were all 19...” You woke up the next morning and you were 23, I joke.

Elijah: “We had gone forward four years. We flew to Mexico the next day. That was crazy. We were [in danger of] missing our connecting flight in Mexico, and they [cabin crew] saw our instruments and equipment and thought we were famous. They said they would hold the plane if we took a selfie with them. We were playing the Corona Capital Festival, funnily enough.”

Eli, Robert and Ryan formed a band in 2012 when they met at St Andrew’s College in Blackrock. It wasn’t until three years later that they settled on the name Inhaler when Josh, who went to another school, joined the band.

“We started discovering that kind of Manchester scene of The Stone Roses. That had a huge impact on us. That was about five or six years ago,” says Robert.

“For transition year we said to our teachers that we were going to work in a recording studio,” Elijah continues.

“Really, we just recorded these two songs on our laptop and we put them out and people said: ‘Oh, it sounds a lot like The Stone Roses.’ We were like, ‘Who the hell are they?’” (There is something hilarious in the fact that Ian Brown of The Stone Roses said, in a 2002 interview, of the group’s genesis, “We started out to finish groups like U2 – that was what it was all about. And they’re still the biggest band in the world, so we failed.”)

Once the comparison had been made, Inhaler then listened religiously to The Stone Roses’ eponymous 1989 masterpiece. Presumably, they will follow a different path to their heroes, who had separate tour buses and cocaine addictions by the time their second album The Second Coming came out in 1994.

“Let’s hope the drug addictions don’t kick in,” says Ryan.

You’re too young to die, I joke.

“We have six more years; the 27 Club,” Elijah says, referencing Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain, who all died at that age.

“Absolutely not, don’t worry,” says Robert. “We’re very joyful.”

Robert names Nirvana’s 1993 In Utero as the first album that moved him greatly, and in particular Kurt Cobain: “The screaming on ‘Scentless Apprentice’.”

Elijah singles out Ian Curtis of Joy Division. “He was 21 when he wrote his heavy-hitting lyrics, the same age as we are. You can only reflect on how dark that was when you realise what age he was and this time frame of when they put that first album out and when he passed away.”

Was there a particular sound Inhaler were after with It Won't Always Be Like This?

Ryan: “There are a lot of songs on the album that sound very different to each other. I feel like if we tried to have a sound throughout the whole album, it wouldn’t really work. And if it was a conscious thing, I don’t think it would work either. We always say, just serve the song, and worry about how it feels and how it will fit the picture later on."

Josh: "Limitations and rules can often hinder creativity. We have no rules, like ‘We only use these guitar pedals, we have to guitar, bass, drums…’”

Robert: “We’re not like a band who started off saying, ‘We’re going to sound like this.’ It was really fluid and natural. We just wanted to keep it spontaneous. Our producer, Anthony Genn, is a big part of that. He worked with Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros. He toured with Elastica and played with Pulp. He has just written a ballet and he does music for film. So, to have that kind of brain around in the studio offers no limitations.”

Elijah: "He has a very good way of helping us form a song. He is an arranger.”

Ryan: “He breathes a lot of life into them.”

Robert: “We, without even realising it, sometimes just write songs that could sound like they were written by some of our favourite bands. So, our song ‘Whose Your Money On’ sounds like it’s New Order meets Talking Heads, and then you’ve got ‘In My Sleep’ which is our tribute to Thin Lizzy. So, genres to us seems like a thing of the past.”

The bands you like can be more like jumping-off points, I say.

Elijah: “You travel through your influences and arrive at yourself.”

If you’re any good, I tease. “Absolutely,” laughs Elijah. “If you’re not, you’re a cover band.”

Like Primal Scream to a degree, with the Rocks Off album as a karaoke version of Exile On Main Streets by The Rolling Stones, I say. “I definitely

think we were aware of that," he says, "but you know, going into this album, we just wanted to make something that felt free. And as Ryan said, genres are a thing of the past.”

Robert: “Also young people only care what’s a good song.”

Elijah: “You know, we’ll play our mates a song from the Stone Roses and they’ll be like: ‘That’s class. I’m going to add that to my playlist.’ But they won’t really know who it’s by, you know. So, I think Spotify has allowed for the kind of breakdown of genres. We want to be a part of that. I think that’s partly what our sound is informed by.”

What is the plan for the future? Robert: “Getting ready for gigs.”

Ryan: “The second album.”

Josh: “Writing the second album, we want to be a little bit more prepared.”

Elijah: “Even though we had five years to do the first album.”

Robert: “Ten years for the next one.”

Elijah: “We have songs that we’ve had for a while that we knew weren’t going to make it on the first album, maybe because they are a little bit more experimental, kind of a bit too wacky.”

Robert: “We can’t say for sure what to expect from the second record. All we can wish for is that people will like the new album and it will resonate with as many people as possible. Hopefully if they like it enough, they’ll get a ticket to come and see us and be a part of the clan.”

What’s it like being part of the Inhaler clan?

Josh: “I think we might need to use a different word than clan.”

Robert: “Part of the loyal fan-base that we are very fortunate to have; and who we miss and can’t wait to see once gigs start happening again.”

Ryan: “It’s exciting when we get to meet our fans. They are people our age who think the same things as us. We can really relate to them, and they can relate to us. It feels really natural.”

Elijah: “I think when we were 15, 16, we always imagined how cool it would be to be involved in a scene like there was with Nirvana in the 1990s, the grunge scene in Seattle. It feels as though something like that is happening now in Ireland.”

In the summer of 2017, Inhaler released their ebullient debut single ‘I Want You’, followed in 2019 by ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, ‘My Honest Face’, and ‘Ice Cream Sundae,’ and then in January 2020, ‘We Have to Move On’. That year, GQ magazine wrote inaccurately that Elijah sings like his father, Bono. His singing voice, however yearning and questing after meaning, is closer to Win Butler from Arcade Fire or Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand .

It is to another iconic Irish band that ‘In My Sleep’ pays a kind of homage. “That song is a Thin Lizzy tribute in a way,” Elijah says. “There’s some uilleann pipes in there. We kind of wanted it to feel like we do when we are coming home off tour, back to Ireland. It just feels so safe.

“We love it here in Ireland. I think you have to wear it as a badge of honour if you’re from Ireland and you’re a musician touring other places. Whenever you bump into another band from Ireland, it’s kind of like: ‘How’s it going, man?’ A wink.”

What other Irish bands are they friends with?

“We’re been on tour with The Academic. We’re good friends with them,” he says, adding: “The Clockworks from Galway, too.”

“We know the lads in The Murder Capital quite well,” says Ryan. “I met a few lads from Fontaines DC recently. We listened to them a lot.”

Inhaler are witty and mischievous in the way that 21-year-olds are. In the hour or so I spent in their company, laughter was pretty much ever present. Are they too young to remember the series Father Ted?

Robert: “We’re definitely not too young for Father Ted.”

Elijah: “We brought it with us on a tour around the world.”

Ryan, animatedly impersonating Craggy Island’s most famous priest: “Down with this sort of thing!”

Josh, just as animatedly taking off Father Dougal McGuire: “Careful now!”

Which is pretty much what I’d say to anyone planning to write off Inhaler.

It Won’t Always Be Like This will be released via Polydor Records on July 9

Inhaler play The Limelight in Belfast on December 14; Dolan’s Warehouse in Limerick on December 15; Cyprus Avenue in Cork on December 16; Gleneagle INEC Arena in Kerry on December 17; and The Academy in Dublin on December 19, 20,21 and 22.