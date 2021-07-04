| 14.4°C Dublin

Rock band Inhaler on positive energy, incels, the 27 Club and flying Jack Russells

Hotly tipped Dublin band Inhaler open up about incels, UFOs, George Orwell, Thin Lizzy, the 27 Club, smashing up their equipment in Limerick  and their debut ‘positive energy’ album

Pictured (l-r); Ryan McMahon, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson and Robert Keating . Picture; Gerry Mooney
Pictured (l-r); Ryan McMahon, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson and Robert Keating . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Pictured (l-r); Ryan McMahon, Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson and Robert Keating . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Storm clouds have opened over Dublin city and four young men duck out of the torrential rain, into a nearby hotel. A woman appears through a door in the lobby, carrying a wedding dress. “Now then,” says a dripping wet Elijah Hewson, “we’re a bit stuck for gigs at the moment, so we’re up for weddings, Confirmations, Communions, birthdays...”

Together with bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon, with Elijah on guitars and vocals, these whippersnappers are Inhaler. And far from being a wedding band, they are here to discuss their cracking debut album – which is out on July 9. It Won’t Always Be Like This has ‘pandemic classic’ written all over it.

"I think it is a bit of positive energy in a horrible time,” Elijah says. “We wanted [it] to feel like an optimistic thing.”

