Revealed: Ireland's Eurovision entry for 2018 is another ballad

Skerries singer/songwriter O'Shaughnessy (25) will perform the ballad at the first Eurovision Semi Final in Lisbon on Tuesday, May 8.

He has previously appeared on The Voice of Ireland and Britain's Got Talent and he played Mark Halpin on Fair City for ten years. The song was chosen by key industry professionals, songwriters and performers at the Eurovision Song Contest Forum in August last year.

Britain's Got Talent...Undated ITV handout photo of Ryan O'Shaughnessy from Dublin, one of this year's finalists in ITV1's Britain's Got Talent.

Over 300 songs were submitted to RTÉ for consideration before the November deadline. Together was written for the Eurovision Song Contest by writers working in The Nucleus, a new Irish songwriting team and hub, founded by Hamlet Sweeney, that brings the international model of collaborative songwriting to Ireland.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at Eurovision

It was penned by O'Shaughnessy, Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes. Ryan said, “As one of three songwriters on Together, I’m delighted it has been chosen to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2018, and on top of that, to be asked to perform for my country is an absolute honour. I plan on doing Ireland proud by bringing a song and performance to Eurovision that we haven’t seen since the days of ‘Rock and Roll Kids'. Last year’s winning song from Salvador Sobral was a beautiful, melodic piece, and I think it may have carved the way for the Eurovision to revert back to being a song contest where true songs can flourish. I can’t wait to get onto that stage and perform an honest piece for millions of people.”

The final version of the song and video are still in production and will be released at a later date.

Ryan will be hoping to fare better than last year's Irish entry, the balled 'Dying to Try' which was sung by former Hometown member Brendan Murray and which failed to qualify for the final.

The Eurovision grand final takes place on Saturday May 12 after the semi finals on Tuesday May 8 and Thursday May 10.

Online Editors