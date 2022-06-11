Revealed: From Springsteen to Bieber – how Dublin compares to other big European cities for concert prices

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3...INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)...E

Irish Bruce Springsteen fans were left in shock after finding out a trip abroad to see the American singer would be cheaper than travelling to Dublin and staying overnight.

Is this because concert tickets are more expensive in Ireland, or could it be because of the soaring costs of hotel rooms and the never-ending rise of fuel prices?

In a comprehensive survey done by the Irish Independent we found that Irish concert prices for 2022/23 are relatively level in comparison to other major European cities, meaning that it may be other factors other than the tickets causing great expense.

Bruce Springsteen will play three nights in the RDS in May 2023, with tickets currently standing between €96 and €156 per person.

The expense of these tickets was heard in the Dáil last month when one fan priced a trip to the Italian city of Rome, including concert tickets, as €200 cheaper than a one-night stay in Dublin to see the show.

According to Ticketmaster, to see Bruce Springsteen in Circus Maximus in Rome, similarly to Irish fans, the tickets will cost between €115-€149.

Amsterdam follows the same price guide, selling tickets between €112-€119, which appears to be the cheapest tickets on sale for the musician.

If you travelled to Munich you could end up spending up to €479 for a single ticket, as well as in Vienna that have tickets advertised at €439.

Justin Bieber is another big name that will take to the 3Arena in February with tickets currently being sold between €99-€126.

Over the pond in London, the concert is on sale for cheaper with the official O2 website advertising their lowest rate at €77.

The French capital is even cheaper again with tickets going for between €62-€111 but still not considerably cheaper than concert tickets in Ireland.

Trondheim in Norway has tickets for Bieber priced at €145-€186 which is a huge price jump in comparison to other European cities.

Elton John will be appearing in Dublin as part of his farewell tour in March 2023 and with high demands in ticket sales, Ticketmaster priced the concert between €99-€197.

Similarly, fans in Barcelona will pay between €90-€165, in comparison Munich are charging minimum €119 to see the musician.

The most expensive tickets on sale for Elton John’s farewell tour are priced at €195-€248 in the city of Zurich.

In contrast, the cheapest tickets you will find are in Antwerp, having their lowest advertised at €58 but they can still range up to €165.

Ticket sales in Dublin do not appear to differentiate significantly from other European cities.

Most notably we can see Dublin dates on The Black Crowes tour are selling at the cheapest rate of €48.

With other cities such as Barcelona and Paris selling tickets to the American rock band from €56.

Prices are rising as far as €167 in Antwerp which is over double the maximum price to see the band in Dublin.

Celine Dion is touring at the beginning of next year, taking to the stage of the 3Arena in March, with tickets selling between €96-€187.

In Oslo the Power of Love singers’ tickets are going for €74-€177. With prices rising in other European cities such as Copenhagen that are on sale for €81-€171.

London is charging €101 minimum, with tickets being priced up to €601, which is the most expensive location on the singer’s tour.

Former Black Sabbath member Ozzy Osbourne is touring Europe and the US next summer with No More Tours 2, playing in Dublin for one night at a cost of €71-€220.

In London we see similar prices for the rocker with tickets going for €64-€225, as well as in Madrid tickets are being sold at €56-€141.

The prices gathered show that Ireland is in fact in the middle when it comes to comparing our concert tickets with those of other European countries.

Antwerp are selling Shawn Mendes tickets for minimum €180, where as Dublin starts their sales at €76.

The cheapest tickets for this gig are seen in Bordeaux in France at €45, followed by Amsterdam starting at €59.

Guns and Roses will be playing in Marley Park later this month, with tickets showing a standard price of €85-€172.

The band will also play in Glasgow and London, both concerts starting at €87 euro per single ticket, as well as in Vienna with tickets costing €95.

The same concert is on sale in Munich for €102-€149, making Ireland one of the cheapest places to go see the band.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is playing the 3Arena this November and fans have secured tickets for €96-€131 which appears to be the average price to go see the musician in Europe.

In Copenhagen you will spend €67 for a ticket, in comparison to spending €45 minimum in Antwerp.

The Rappers tickets are being sold for similar prices to Ireland in countries such as Norway (€80), Switzerland (€82), and England (€94).

The demand for Olivia Rodrigo tickets skyrocketed last year when the singer announced that she would be playing in Fairview Park in Dublin.

Tickets went on sale for exactly €49 euro each, which seemed to be the standard rate throughout Europe.

Tickets in Brussels were priced at €44, with Amsterdam advertising them for €42-€60.

Her Paris shows also fell into this price category with tickets costing between €41-€48 per person, with Zurich pricing them slightly higher at €63-€73, making Ireland fall not far from the average price to see the singer.

TABLE – FROM THE CHEAPEST PRICE

Bruce Springsteen

Dublin: €96

Barcelona: €125

Rome: €115

Amsterdam: €112

Munich: €359

Vienna: €319

Zurich: €121

Oslo: €88

Justin Bieber

Dublin: €99

London: €77

Vienna: €93

Paris: €62

Amsterdam: €210

Trondheim: €145

Elton John

Dublin: €99

London: €90

Paris: €67

Munich: €119

Barcelona: €90

Antwerp: €58

Zurich: €195

Celine Dion

Dublin: €96

Amsterdam: €89

Glasgow: €51

London: €101

Paris: €73

Copenhagen: €81

Oslo: €74

The Black Crowes

Dublin: €48

London: €69

Antwerp €59

Amsterdam: €63.84

Paris: €56

Zurich: €75

Barcelona: €56

Kendrick Lamar

Dublin: €96

Amsterdam: €56

Copenhagen: €67

Oslo: €80

Paris: €56

Zurich: €82

Antwerp: €45

London: €94

Ozzy Osbourne

Dublin: €71

Glasgow: €59

London: €64

Munich: €78

Zurich: €92

Madrid: €56

Bologna: €57

Berlin: €78

Shawn Mendes

Dublin: €76

London: €76

Antwerp: €180

Vienna: €115

Amsterdam: €59

Bordeaux: €45

Guns and Roses

Dublin: €85

London: €87

Glasgow: €87

Munich: €102

Vienna: €95

Olivia Rodrigo

Dublin: €49

Zurich: €63

Paris: €41

Amsterdam: €42

Glasgow: €46

London: €46

Brussels: €44