The winners of the 14th annual RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year and Song of the Year have been announced.

The winners of the 14th annual RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year and Song of the Year have been announced.

Revealed: Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year and Irish Song of the Year 2018 winners

O Emperor was crowned winner of Album of the Year for Jason, while Athy band Picture this scooped Song of the Year for 'One Drink'.

The winners were revealed at the Choice Music Prize live event at Vicar Street on Thursday night following performances from nine of the ten Album of the Year finalists (Rejjie Snow did not perform).

The Irish Album of the Year award was chosen from the shortlist of ten by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts.

Judging of the Irish Album of the Year focuses solely on the music as opposed to sales or airplay. Irish Song of the Year is decided by public vote.

Chairman of the judging panel Tony Clayton-Lea commented "Once again 2018 was a terrific year for the quality of Irish albums released, and the judging process reflected this. Of all the years that I have been chairman of the judging panel, this year was the closest in terms of winner and runner up, with Kojaque's album Deli Daydreams pipped at the post by O Emperor."

O Emperor received a cheque for €10,000, a prize provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2018 shortlist

The shortlisted albums were:

The Academic - Tales From The Backseat (ROOM6 Records)

Delorentos - True Surrender (Delo Records)

Just Mustard – Wednesday (Pizza Pizza Records)

Kojaque - Deli Daydreams (Soft Boy Records)

O Emperor - Jason (Big Skin Records)

Lisa O’Neill - Heard A Long Gone Song (River Lea Recordings)

Saint Sister - Shape Of Silence (Trout Records)

Rejjie Snow - Dear Annie (BMG)

Villagers - The Art Of Pretending To Swim (Domino Recording Co)

Wyvern Lingo - Wyvern Lingo (Ruby Works)

Song of the Year

Irish Song of the Year finalists were:

Fontaines D.C. – Too Real

Niall Horan - On The Loose

Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples) - Nina Cried Power

Gavin James - Always

Laoise - Again

Mango X Mathman feat. Day_S – Lord Hear Us

Picture This - One Drink

Pillow Queens – Gay Girls

Saint Sister - Causing Trouble (Kormac Remix Feat. Jafaris)

Wild Youth - Can’t Move On

The shortlisted albums can be enjoyed in full on the RTÉ Choice Music Prize website www.choicemusicprize.ie and on www.2fm.ie/rtechoicemusic

Online Editors