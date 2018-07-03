Revealed: Casa Bacardi line-up for Electric Picnic

The line-up for this year's Casa Bacardi stage has been announced.

It's one of the liveliest spots every year and this year looks set to be no different with Joey Negro, Felix Da Housecat, Melé and Camelphat taking to the stage across the weekend of August 31 to September 1.

Melé will headline the opening night on Friday August 31 followed by CamelpHat and Irish talent DJ CiCi and Nialler9.

Felix Da Housecat will lhead the stage on Saturday with support from Boots & Kats, A-Skillz, DJ Deece, Claire Beck & Ciara Brady, Dan Stritch and Justyna Koss.

Sunday will see Joey Negro helming the stage on Sunday and will be joined by Krafty Kuts, DJ Flip, Kelly-Anne Byrne, Modern Majic and DJ Jamie Byrne.

As ever the Bacardi bartenders will be on hand to school you in the ways of the rum cocktail, or simply pour you a Mojhito from the dedicated Mojhito bar.

Online Editors