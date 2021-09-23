Residents group will object to Croke Park concerts if not consulted ahead of expected Garth Brooks gigs

A group which represents more than 1,000 residents and hundreds of businesses around Croke Park is threatening to object to any live concerts at the GAA headquarters next year if they are not consulted with.

A GAA official has said the organisation has invited hundreds of local residents and businesses to attend individually at a consultation meeting next week, but that it does not invite representative groups to attend such events.

It comes after Dublin City Council confirmed it had approved three gigs for next September which are understood to be by Garth Brooks, with two more dates in the pipeline – bringing the total to five gigs by the US country music superstar.

Brooks wanted to play five sold-out shows at GAA headquarters in 2014 but pulled out when he could not get permission for all the dates.

Now the District 7 Community Alliance is demanding to be allowed to attend a meeting next week between residents, Croke Park management, Dublin City Council and music promoters to discuss any disquiet which is brewing over several live concerts being scheduled for 2022.

The meeting is due to take place at 7pm next Thursday in the new handball and community centre on Sackville Avenue.

Croke Park officials say they have invited hundreds of local people within a 1.5km radius of the stadium to the meeting, which will be an opportunity for local residents to meet in person with senior management from the stadium and Aiken Promotions to learn more from them about stadium concert planning for next year.

As well as the Brooks dates thought to have been confirmed for September 9, 10 and 11, 2022, with applications for September 16 and 17 also thought to relate to the Friends In Low Places singer.

Bruce Springsteen is expected to play at the same venue on April 23 and 24 while Ed Sheeran has added an extra date, which will take place on April 23 also at the northside venue as part of a larger tour of Ireland. Tickets for Sheeran’s gigs go on sale on Saturday.

In 2014 Brooks axed five sold-out gigs which left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets.

The controversy made headlines globally as the international mega star was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

However, last Monday, speaking on an official Facebook livestream, Brooks said that he “still had not received the green light” to go ahead with any proposed concerts.

Meanwhile, the Alliance says it has not been invited to the Croke Park planning meeting but wishes to attend.

In an email to Croke Park officials on Wednesday and copied to local politicians, the alliance said it represented seven residents’ associations, including 1500 households and 200 businesses, within the general area of Dorset Street.

They state: “(We) have yet to receive an invite to any meeting, neither have any of our constituent associations. As our area is greatly impacted with traffic congestion, parking, lack of policing, anti-social behaviour and dumping, we feel Croke Park is being selective in who they will sit down with.”

The email adds: “District 7 members will be meeting early next week to discuss putting in an objection to any events on the grounds of exclusion and failure on your behalf to engage honestly with all residents groups.”

It is signed by chairman Tony Kelly, vice chairman Ray Kenny, committee member Raghnall Ó Floinn, and acting secretary Angeline Kenny.

In response, a Croke Park official engaged in communications and community affairs, said the GAA, “do not especially invite any specific residents’ groups to our community meetings. They are open to all who live within the stadium’s 1.5km community radius.”

The official added: “(They) have been mis-informed on that matter and it’s an important point to clarify to you, and for all parties.

“I’m happy to clarify as per all local community meetings organised by the stadium, they are open to all residents in the stadium’s 1.5km community radius to attend.”

In reply to the Alliance the official adds: “I wasn’t aware of your group and haven’t heard from you previously to make your acquaintance which is a pity.”

Thousands of residents who have individually registered with Croke Park to receive updates from the stadium on such local matters received an invitation to attend next week’s meeting on Wednesday.

There are also more than 100 local businesses, residents and community organisations registered on the Croke Park local business and local organisation database, where they receive regular community updates.

Speaking on Newstalk today, Mr Kelly said: “Once again, we’re back to the situation where everything is announced on the TV."

He pointed out that September is All Ireland final season, which already brings lots of traffic to the area, adding that five gigs on top of that would mean residents facing travel and movement restrictions for the whole month.

“If there’s going to be something, there has to be proper consultation with all residents and all residents’ groups,” he said.

On the same station, local councillor Nial Ring said there had been a “toxic” relationship with the GAA in 2014, but things were much better this time around and that consultation with local people was key.

“The communications were also appalling. There was the announcement of three concerts… before we even had to digest that in the local community, they announced four and then five,” he said.

“It was treating the local community with absolute contempt.”

But he said there was now a “much better relationship” with the GAA, along with a new €15 million handball and community centre for the area.

“The whole relationship is different,” he said.

“If we can sit down - which we will as adults, and without any of the sideshow like the Mexican ambassador or Garth whinging over in America - I think we can actually come to some agreement.”

Under Planning and Development Regulations, any person can make a submission or observation in writing to the local authority in respect of an application within three weeks of the receipt of the application by the local authority.

The application can be viewed and inspected at Dublin City Council’s planning offices by the public daily by appointment from 9am to 4.30pm. The deadline for observations is October 12 at 4.30pm which can be made either by post or email.

Under planning law, three concerts per planning law year can be held at Croke Park before permission for more must be sought.

The planning year to allow for outdoor concerts being held begins after the month of April annually which would allow for the Sheeran and Springsteen gigs to be held and not impact on three of Brooks’ proposed events.