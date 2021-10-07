Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Marlay Park next June

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play Dublin’s Marley Park next summer as part of their 2022 World Tour.

The band will play the south Dublin venue on June 29 2022 and will be supported on the night by Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat.

Irish fans will have to wait until next week to secure their places at the concert, with tickets going on general sale on Friday October 15 and all price tiers will be available to purchase at that time.

The Chili’s 2022 World Tour will visit 32-cites and kicks-off on Saturday, June 4 at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville - before moving on to London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

The band will be supported on the tour by headline acts including The Strokes, Beck and St. Vincent.

Organisers say the 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round “cosmic musician” John Frusciante to the group.

As well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the US, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Describing the upcoming tour, concert promoters have said: “The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour.

"They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.”