Rare photo emerges of a young Phil Lynott in Dublin park on 37th anniversary of his death

A RARELY seen picture of Phil Lynott has emerged on the anniversary of the Thin Lizzy singer’s death.

Dubliner Phil died 37 years ago yesterday at the age of 36.

The picture here was captured in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green in January 1976, when he was aged 26.

“The big, long-haired guy standing beside Phil with his back to the camera is Larry Mooney,” reveals an insider.

“He was involved in the entertainment business, managing bands, promoting gigs, etc.

“Larry and Phil used to share a bedsit at Kelly’s Corner, Dublin. Money was tight for both of them at the time and it was before Phil found fame.

“The bedsit consisted of one grotty room with two beds. There was just one bathroom in the building and that was shared by multiple tenants.

“Pals of Larry well used to joke that Phil had so many female callers that he seldom got a good night’s sleep.”

“Hard to believe but Phil is dead 37 years on January 4th. He was just 36 when he died, meaning he is now dead longer than he lived. Larry also sadly passed away some years ago.”

A statue to Phil stands outside Bruxelles pub in the city centre and preserves the memory of the rocker who has huge hits with Whiskey In The Jar, The Boys Are Back In Town and Old Town.

Phil was addicted to heroin and alcohol dependency in his later years and died of heart failure and pneumonia due to septicaemia on January 4 1986.

He is buried alongside his late mother Philomena in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton, Dublin.