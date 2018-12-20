Entertainment Music News

Rapper The Game heading to Ireland for three concert dates

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Rapper The Game makes an appearance at MTV's Straight Up Hip-Hop All Week on April 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - APRIL 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Rapper The Game makes an appearance at MTV's Straight Up Hip-Hop All Week on April 28, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
Aoife Kelly

The Game has announced a whistle-stop tour of Ireland for early next year.

He'll hit Ulster Hall, Belfast on March 5, The Big Top, Limerick on March 6 and The Helix in Dublin on March 7 next year.

It has been almost 15 years since his debut album 'The Documentary' landed, and since then he has collaborated with industry giants including the legendary Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, J. Cole and Eminem.

He has released nine studio albums and starred in seven films including Street Kings and House Arrest.

Tickets go on Sale this Friday 21 December at 9am from venue websites and box office. Visit www.mpiartists.com/thegame for full ticket details. T

Tickets: Belfast £35 / Dublin €45 / Limerick €45.

