Rapper The Game heading to Ireland for three concert dates

He'll hit Ulster Hall, Belfast on March 5, The Big Top, Limerick on March 6 and The Helix in Dublin on March 7 next year.

It has been almost 15 years since his debut album 'The Documentary' landed, and since then he has collaborated with industry giants including the legendary Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, J. Cole and Eminem.

He has released nine studio albums and starred in seven films including Street Kings and House Arrest.

Tickets go on Sale this Friday 21 December at 9am from venue websites and box office. Visit www.mpiartists.com/thegame for full ticket details. T

Tickets: Belfast £35 / Dublin €45 / Limerick €45.

