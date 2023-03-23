| 7.9°C Dublin

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten in savage gym toilet attack in Miami

Take a picture, take a picture, I’m going to be famous now,’ attacker says

Níall Feiritear

Footage has emerged of notorious New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being battered in a gym toilet this week in Miami.

The musician was ‘beaten to a pulp’ in front of onlookers at the LA Fitness premises in South Florida, half a decade after he was labelled a “snitch” and a “rat” for testifying against gang members and fellow rapper, Cardi B.

