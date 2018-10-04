The man who brought us the timeless classic Hot in Herre has announced three Irish dates for next month.

Rapper Nelly to play Leisure Land, The Big Top, and Wright Venue next month

Rap superstar Nelly will play Limerick's The Big Top on 14 November, Galway's Leisure Land on 15 November and The Wrights Venue in Dublin on 16 November.

His debut album, Country Grammar, which released in 2000 has sold 8.4 million copies and the follow up Nellyville brought us the aforementioned Hot in Herre and Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland as well as Work It featuring Justin Timberlake.

According to the RIAA he's the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history with over 21 million albums sold in the US.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from www.nelly.net.

