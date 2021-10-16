Punk cherub still leads The Pale on their long strange trip

n 2010, lead singer of The Pale, Matthew Devereux was reading a science book in his flat in Dublin when he came across the fact that human bodies replace all their cells every seven years.

“I found this quite moving and profound,” he says, “because I have at times experienced the feeling of being irrevocably changed, as if overnight. I wondered if I could simply wake up one morning as a new version of myself. Like wiping a sketch and having to begin the lines of your existence all over again. ‘What a thrilling idea’, I thought.

“The next thing you know, I uprooted entirely, moved to Prague, rented a small flat and began working on the Pale album I Woke Up and I Was Gone in a converted former Nazi brothel outside the city.”

Since Matthew formed The Pale in 1990 with his pals Shane Wearen on mandolin and Sean Molloy on bass, there have been a number of re-imaginings. Next month, the band will mark their 30th anniversary with a tour. “It is actually the 31st anniversary tour, because we were supposed to do this last year, but Covid screwed up our grand plan.

“We’re planning to tour England and Russia as well. We played Russia in 2020 for a week. They must like us because they keep inviting us back…”

Born in 1971, Matthew was raised in “the fields and streets” of Coolock. He has a vague recollection of David Bowie performing ‘Space Oddity’ on Top of The Pops in 1975.

“But I can also remember the sun on the yellow floral curtains in the front room.”

He was the youngest son of Ed and Nancy – “like Sid and Nancy,” he says, referring to the ill-fated Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen – but “my father was a builder and a plaster”, he says.

“My mother worked as a cleaning lady in a mental institute.”

In 1988, aged 17, he dropped out of school and moved out of home to live on a friend’s farm in Ashbourne. He got a job delivering food in Dublin’s city centre.

That November, he brought food to the backstage area of The Olympia where he was directed to the dressing room. A man in black took one look at this teenager with a quiff exploding off the top of his skinhead, and invited him in.

Johnny Cash – for it was he – was saying grace with his band. “I ended up kneeling and praying with the Johnny Cash band. He had some presence. He insisted that I join him. He thought I look like a punk cherub.”

That punk cherub loved Stump from Cork and The Specials from Coventry, as well as Kate Bush from outer space. The latter was probably his biggest influence. At his best – on ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Shut Up Venus’ – Matthew sang like no Irish male singer you had ever heard. Onstage, he wore a dress which countered his shaven head.

The band’s first gig was upstairs in the Baggot Inn. They played a residency in the Earl Grattan and soon built up a following and a buzz around them. U2’s manager Paul McGuinness helped finance their first two mini albums, Why Go Bald in 1990 and The Happy Ring House in 1991.

Everyone wanted to sign them. “I remember making an A&R from Polydor shave his head onstage at the Earl Grattan as a sign of loyalty. He was trying to sign us. We then signed for A&M!” he laughs.

In 1992, they released their debut studio album, Here’s One We Made Earlier. They released three classic alt pop singles, ‘Dogs with No Tails’, ‘Shut Up Venus’ and ‘Butterfly’ that still endure to this day.

What is the latter about?

“‘Butterfly’ is about growing up in a housing estate that is being emptied of young people. They were migrating like butterflies. They were literally shedding their father’s clothes. They were never going to continue the trades of their fathers and mothers, because of the recession of that time. It was also about celebrating that, too.

“‘Successfully a failure but happy all and all,’ is about the diaspora that got kind of trapped. You would meet them in London, these old boys who never came back. I was doffing my cap to them as well.”

And ‘Shut Up Venus’?

“I wrote that when I was still a teenager. It was about rejecting the tropes of modern coupling and the nesting instinct.

“It was about feeling appalled by the sedentary promise of modern living and how loveless it all felt. You know, to simply consume and reproduce, couch confined, fixed to the TV, void of passion, void of ambition. It is all of the above coupled with the horror of realising you could easily get imprisoned in a loveless relationship if you don’t act.”

In 1993, he proved he was a man of many talents when he played ‘Young Lad’ in the BBC adaptation of The Snapper.

“I loved my cameo in The Snapper,” he says. “I remember feeling honoured to be asked.

“I had felt connected to the books of Roddy Doyle, due largely to the fact I grew up on the northside of Dublin.

“There was a feeling that the films of Roddy’s books would act as important and hilarious documents of the times and, in my humble opinion, I feel they have achieved just that. I consider myself blessed to be even the tiniest part of the Barrytown trilogy.”

The year 1993 was not all good though. For starters, A&M dropped the band from their record contract. Even so, The Pale have released some of their finest material since being jettisoned by a major label. The Lonely Space Age and Contents Of A Shipwreck albums in 2002 and 2007 (with Matthew’s own solo EP, Russian Space Age Auction, in-between) are well worth a listen.

Songs like ‘Lights Out Boys’ and ‘Catholic Credit Card’ on 2009’s album Proper Order mark Matthew out as a novelistic song writer of some note.

“What inspired these songs was growing up in an Ireland still in the iron grip of the Catholic Church and the climate of cover ups,” he says.

“‘Lights Out Boys’ was about the industrial schools and the behaviour of those responsible for the alleged reformation of wayward youths. ‘Catholic Credit Card’ was about the Catholic community feeling that their religion acts like ‘an afterlife business plan’. Like owning a gold card for an exclusive club.”

Matthew now lives in Smithfield in Dublin with Hiba, his Iraqi-Irish girlfriend. “She is charming and very, very smart.” Not unlike her partner of seven years.

Asked to describe his evolution as a songwriter over the last three decades, Devereux says: “I feel the path that leads from ‘Dogs with No Tails’ to now has been one of exploration. My evolution as a songwriter has taught me that the whole business is a fragile alchemy.”

And how best to protect that?

“Seek out the magic, try to avoid trickery and don’t overthink it,” he says.

“Writing songs is a delicate business, they are formed from the air but connect like something solid. They transform themselves through performance and can map out their destiny without the writer’s help.

“They can live independently — which is a beautiful thing.”

The Pale play Whelan's in Dublin on November 25