| 7°C Dublin

Close

breaking Pulp bass player Steve Mackey dies age 56

Pulp: Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker with the award for Outstanding Song Collection during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards in 2012. PA Expand

Close

Pulp: Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker with the award for Outstanding Song Collection during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards in 2012. PA

Pulp: Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker with the award for Outstanding Song Collection during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards in 2012. PA

Pulp: Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker with the award for Outstanding Song Collection during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards in 2012. PA

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, has died aged 56.

The group, who were known for their hits including Common People and Disco 2000, announced on their Instagram page that the musician died on Thursday.

Most Watched

Privacy